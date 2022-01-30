School news: Universities honor Dean's List accomplishments

Washburn

Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., has announced its fall 2021 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Dean's List honorees include Alisha Medlock of Fort Smith.

More than 850 students qualified for the Dean's List.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with nearly 7 thousand students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master's degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.

_

Hofstra

Paxton Splittorff of Bentonville was named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. A GPA of at least 3.5 is required to earn a spot on the Dean's List.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university and the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).

_

Samford

Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., recognized 1,826 students named to the 2021 fall semester Dean's List, including:

Makenzie Daniels of Fayetteville;

Allison Lee of Fayetteville;

Harper Whaley of Cave Springs;

Madeleine Patten of Rogers;

Kerrig Kelly of Siloam Springs;

Alexandra Lewandowski of Springdale; and

Elliott Wessels of Springdale.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

Samford is a leading Christian university offering undergraduate programs grounded in the liberal arts with an array of nationally recognized graduate and professional schools. Founded in 1841, Samford is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.

_

The Citadel

The Dean's List is a recognition given to cadets and students at The Citadel who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester included:

Jonathan Petrovich of Centerton;

Brayden Shirley of Siloam Springs; and

Hayden Shoemake of Centerton.

Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement.

Petrovich was one of only 650 cadets and students earning gold stars for a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

_

Southeast

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.:

Savannah Crabtree of Centerton;

Bethany Draper of Fayetteville;

Alice Anders of Fort Smith;

Elizabeth Seward of Fort Smith;

Zoie Mathews of Greenwood;

Rebecca Witty of Harrison;

Hannah Witty of Harrison;

Madi Vaughan of Rogers; and

Sydney Furney of Van Buren.

Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Named to the President's List for a GPA of at least 4.0 were:

Alice Anders of Fort Smith;

Savannah Crabtree of Centerton;

Bethany Draper of Fayetteville;

Sydney Furney of Van Buren;

Zoie Mathews of Greenwood;

Madi Vaughan of Rogers;

Hannah Witty of Harrison; and

Rebecca Witty of Harrison.

_

Iowa

More than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. Among them from Northwest Arkansas were:

Melissa Alvarez of Lowell; and

Rylie DeWitt, now living in Cherokee, Iowa.

As a top global university, Iowa offers more than 200 areas of study in Iowa City.

_

Georgia Tech

Tanner Passmore of Rogers has earned a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Passmore was among approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the institute's 261st commencement exercises Dec. 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university offering business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 40,000 students, representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.