Sebastian County sets aside $10 million in more flexible covid funds

American Rescue Plan money

The U.S. Department of the Treasury distributed more than $245 billion to state, local and tribal governments through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program as of Jan. 6.

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Judge said his office will work with elected officials to figure out how to spend the county's American Rescue Plan money in the coming months.

The Quorum Court unanimously approved establishing the American Rescue Plan Act Revenue Replacement Fund within the county's general fund at its meeting Tuesday. The fund, which was recommended by County Judge David Hudson, will allow the county to track use of $10 million provided through the American Rescue Plan, according to the ordinance.

Hudson said the county has been allocated $24.8 million in rescue plan money. The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a rule Jan. 6 giving state and local governments more flexibility and clarity in how they can use the money, according to a department news release. The rule takes effect April 1 to allow governments to focus on responding to the covid-19 pandemic and maximize the money's impact.

Among the rule's provisions is the option of either selecting a standard allowance of $10 million to address revenue loss due to the public health emergency or do a full revenue loss calculation. Those who choose the $10 million can then use that amount for government services as the rule lays out.

Hudson explained Friday the county estimated the $10 million would be more money than what it could derive through the calculation option.

Hudson said Tuesday it would be in the county's interest to use that standard. This would leave the county about $14 million to use under more restrictive guidelines of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.

"So the challenge to this body, to our office, to the officials, is going to be how do we go about setting priorities to spend $10 million that is for general government services, and how do we define options on how to spend that $14 million," Hudson said.

The ordinance the Quorum Court passed Tuesday states money transferred to the new fund can be used for county government services that include, but are not limited to, the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, other infrastructure projects, public safety provision, buying government vehicles and equipment and county administrative costs.

"Revenue replacement funds cannot be used to make an extraordinary contribution to a pension fund; for debt service; for replenishing county financial reserves; for settlements or judgments or for a project that conflicts with or contravenes the purpose of the American Rescue Plan Act," the ordinance states. "Proper records and documentation must be maintained on the use of these funds for federal audit purposes."

Hudson said the Arkansas County Judges' and County Treasurers' associations will have more briefings concerning the use of rescue plan money.

"So I'll think we need some more time, I'm thinking, to develop an outline how we would approach working with the court to review and prioritize using these dollars," Hudson said. "And that has to be taken into consideration with the other funds that we have."

Josh Curtis, director of governmental affairs for the Association of Arkansas Counties, said Friday the organization anticipates a majority of counties will use the $10 million standard allocation due to it allowing more flexibility to spend that money for general government services.

This all comes after Sebastian County experienced a positive 2021 as far as its budget was concerned. A budget recap for the year reviewed Tuesday lists the county's expenses at more than $25.2 million against revenue of just under $28 million, resulting in a balance of more than $2.7 million.

The county spent less than $500,000 of its rescue plan money last year to provide premium pay to county employees, according to Hudson. This included an additional $1,000 for all full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees. Elected officials did not receive premium pay.