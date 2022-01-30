Series, film tied to state in progress

A couple of Arkansas-related Hollywood projects are in the works.

Deadline.com reported Jan. 10 that an eight-part limited series about the Little Rock Nine and the 1957 desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School is in very early development at Apple TV+.

The series, which would tell the stories of Black students Carlotta Walls, Jefferson Thomas, Gloria Ray, Ernest Green, Elizabeth Eckford, Thelma Mothershed, Terrence Roberts, Minnijean Brown and Melba Pattillo and their experiences at Central High, is co-produced by Kapital/Apple Studios.

This year, by the way, marks the 65th anniversary of the crisis, which found the students being escorted into Central High by the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division on orders of President Dwight Eisenhower after Gov. Orval Faubus called the Arkansas National Guard to prevent the nine from entering the building.

On Jan. 20, Deadline reported on plans for a film based on "Gringos," the fifth and final novel by Arkansas author Charles Portis, who died Feb. 17, 2020, in Little Rock.

The movie is one of the first projects undertaken by Tractor Beam, a new production company founded by Patrick Somerville, the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the excellent HBO limited series "Station Eleven," and associate producer David Eisenberg.

Somerville and Mexican filmmaker Mauricio Katz ("ZeroZeroZero") will write the screenplay, with Katz directing, according to Deadline.

"Gringos" is the story of American expatriate Jimmy Burns and his adventures in Mexico, where he encounters hippies, a 90-pound female stalker named Louise, UFO hunters and tomb-robbing archaeologists.

Little Rock author Jay Jennings was a friend of Portis and edited the wonderful 2012 collection "Escape Velocity: A Charles Portis Miscellany."

He says "Gringos" has the potential to translate into an entertaining film.

"I've always thought this was Portis' most complex and richest book. There's this collection of conmen and weirdos and unusual folks. There is also a very Portisian, romantic storyline and an action storyline that are pretty strong and cinematic. Those bode well for an adaptation. The other thing is Portis' dialogue. You can take whole pages and cut-and-paste them into a screenplay and it would be great."

