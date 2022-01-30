Shots protest hits Canada capital





OTTAWA, Ontario -- Thousands of protesters gathered in front of Canada's Parliament on Saturday in a demonstration that began as a movement by truckers to challenge a government vaccination mandate but spread to include a wide array of anti-government grievances.

A loosely organized "Freedom Convoy" of trucks set out last weekend from the western province of British Columbia. The convoy ebbed and flowed in size on the way to Ottawa, the capital, where police were bracing for what they said would be an unpredictable weekend of protests.

The convoy was organized in response to a regulation, implemented this month, that requires truckers returning from the United States to show proof of vaccination. But in recent days, it has broadened to include Canadians critical of pandemic restrictions in general, and of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Some people, who may not have been involved with the convoy itself, called for an attack on Parliament similar to the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. Such calls for violence have been denounced by the convoy's organizers, as well as by many of the protesters on the streets.

Despite fears that the demonstration could turn violent, by Saturday evening the police said there had been no significant incidents.

Private cars and pickup trucks greatly outnumbered the heavy trucks that made up the convoy in its first days. Throughout Saturday, the vehicles clogged the streets in and around Parliament, most of them bearing flags or signs denouncing public health measures related to the pandemic.

Thousands of protesters on foot wandered through the parked vehicles and the slow-moving traffic or gathered on the lawn in front of Parliament.

Few people appeared to be following Ontario's rules requiring social distancing and masks at crowded outdoor gatherings. Watching over it all was a large group of police and Parliament security officers.

Aside from denouncing the vaccination mandate, it was unclear what form the protests would take. One group affiliated with the convoy intends to try, for a second time, to convince the governor general -- Canada's official, if ceremonial, head of state as Queen Elizabeth's representative -- and the appointed members of the Senate to strike down all pandemic laws and rules imposed by all levels of government, something well beyond their constitutional powers.

Others have called for protests outside politicians' homes. But since the House of Commons is currently not in session -- it resumes meeting Monday -- many lawmakers are not in town.

Organizers raised about $5.8 million on GoFundMe during the convoy's travels.

Of that total, more than $783,000 had been released as of Friday, after the organizer submitted "a clear distribution plan for funds being used to cover fuel costs of participants," GoFundMe said in an email.

Trudeau has called the protesters a "small fringe minority." He has repeatedly said 90% of Canada's truckers are vaccinated, an assessment shared by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a trade group that opposes the protest.





"We ask the Canadian public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have a connection to the trucking industry," the group said in a statement Saturday.

Vaccination mandates for ship crews, railways and airline workers have been in effect since Oct. 30. On Jan. 15, they were extended to truck drivers returning from the United States. The requirement does not apply to the vast majority of the country's more than 300,000 truckers who drive domestic routes.

The protesters and several Conservative members of Parliament have blamed the new mandate for shortages of goods.

"You probably noticed some empty shelves at your grocery store," Erin O'Toole, the leader of the Conservative Party, said in an online video posted Thursday. "That's because Justin Trudeau put in place a mandate that all truckers entering this country, either Canadian or American, have to be fully vaccinated."

David Soberman, a professor who studies logistics at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, said empty shelves in Canadian shops were linked to other factors, like a global shortage of shipping containers, disruptions in the production of some products and a lack of employees to replenish shelves because of covid-19 infections.





Trudeau has made it clear that the protest will not lead his government to reverse the vaccination mandate. In any case, doing so would have no practical effect: The U.S. made vaccinations mandatory for Canadian truckers crossing its border as of Jan. 22.

Omar Alghabra, the transport minister, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday that there had been no meaningful decline in cross-border truck traffic since either country's vaccination mandate was put in place.









