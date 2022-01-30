Sixteen Debutantes presented at Hot Springs

The Hot Springs Debutante Coterie presented 16 young women at the 76th Annual Red Rose Presentation in the Arlington Hotel's Crystal Ballroom on Dec. 18.

The ballroom was decorated with hundreds of red roses -- which provided a backdrop for the presentation. Forrest Spicher served as master of ceremonies and music was by the Clyde Pound Trio.

After the presentation the debutantes and their families enjoyed a candlelight dinner in the Venetian Room decorated with bouquets of red roses and festive holiday decorations.

The Hot Springs Debutante Program helps raise money for Our Promise Cancer Resources, a local nonprofit organization that provides financial, professional and educational assistance to cancer patients and their families.

Making their debut were:

Abigail Elizabeth Ballard, daughter of Kathy Ballard and Jason Ballard; Arkansas Tech University, Russellville. She was presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Elijah Jay Ballard.

Kathryn Marie Ballard, daughter of Kathy Ballard and Jason Ballard; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She was presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Jeremiah Jason Ballard.

Taylor Ann Bledsoe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bartley Bledsoe, UA, Fayetteville. She was presented by her father and escorted by Noah Andrew Borel.

Madison Grace Brammer, daughter of Mrs. Kyle Sudmeyer and Michael Brammer; National Park College, Hot Springs. She was presented by her stepfather and escorted by Thomas William Sexson.

Mallory Elizabeth Bratton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bratton; National Park College. She was presented by her father and escorted by Gabriel Brian Meggers.

Emily Grace Brasfield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Brasfield; UA, Fayetteville. She was presented by her father and escorted by her cousin, Carson Chandler.

Emily Grace Bullen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bullen; Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. She was presented by her father and escorted by Hayden Martin Capps.

Jordan Mikayla Foshee, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Foshee; National Park College. She was presented by her father and escorted by Bryce Logan Bates.

Evelyn Grace Gann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Randall and Mr. and Mrs. John Gann; National Park College. She was presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Jonathan Paul Gann.

Madeline Elizabeth Gehrki, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian J. Gehrki, University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She was presented by her father and escorted by William Donald Ivy.

Maddie Grace Gilleran, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gilleran; UCA. She was presented by her father and escorted by Byron Christopher Louk.

Natalie Nora Jennings, daughter of Melissa Williams and Charles Jennings; ATU. She was presented by her father, and escorted by Ashton Cole Dorathy.

Sydney Ella-Jeanne Lovell, daughter of Pamela Anderson and Bradford Lovell; Hendrix College in Conway. She was presented by her father and escorted by Alan Wendell Godwin.

Ella Keyi Pace, daughter of Dr. Lori Tsui and Dr. John Pace; University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. She was presented by her father and escorted by Hunter Angeles.

Risa Trishann Richens, daughter of Mrs. Jason Hayden and Robert Richens; National Park College. She was presented by her father and escorted by Malique Hill.

Rachel Lynn Snider, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Snider, National Park College. She was presented by her father and escorted by Adrian Alexis Santillan.

-- Story special to the Democrat-Gazette/

Photos by Melisa Smock