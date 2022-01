Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAPB 2022 SCHEDULE

NOTE: Times to be announced; home games in BOLD

MLB Andre Dawson Classic at New Orleans

Feb. 18 vs. New Orleans

Feb. 19 vs. Prairie View A&M

Feb. 20 vs. Grambling State

Feb. 22 at Mississippi State

Feb. 25-27 at Arkansas State

March 1 vs. Stephen F. Austin

March 4-6 vs. Mississippi Valley State

March 8 vs. Arkansas Baptist College

March 9 vs. LeMoyne-Owen College

March 11-13 vs. Jackson State

March 15-16 vs. Eastern Illinois

March 18-20 vs. Southern

March 22 vs. Tarleton State

March 25-27 at Texas Southern

March 29 at Oral Roberts

April 1-3 vs. Prairie View A&M

April 5 vs. UA Little Rock

April 8-10 at Grambling State

April 12-13 at Arkansas

April 15-17 vs. Alcorn State

April 20 at Stephen F. Austin

April 22-24 at Prairie View A&M

April 27 at Memphis

April 29-May 1 vs. Texas Southern

May 3 at UA Little Rock

May 6-8 at Southern

May 13-15 at Alcorn State

May 19-21 vs. Grambling State

May 24-29 SWAC tournament, location TBA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAPB 2022 SCHEDULE

Home games in BOLD

Lady Demon Classic at Northwestern State

Feb. 11 at Northwestern State, 3 p.m.

Feb. 12 vs. Tenn.-Martin, 9 a.m.; vs. Tenn.-Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 vs. Baylor, 11 a.m.

Lincoln University (Mo.) Tournament

Feb. 18 at Lincoln, noon; vs. Harris-Stowe State (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Lincoln, noon; vs. Harris-Stowe State (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Michelle Short Memorial Classic at Central Arkansas

Feb. 25 at Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.; vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 vs. Mo.-Kansas City, 9:30 a.m.; vs. New Orleans, 11:30 a.m.

Adam Brown Tournament at Central Arkansas

March 5 vs. Belmont, 11 a.m.; at Central Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

March 6 vs. Belmont, 11 a.m.; at Central Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

March 8 at Memphis, 5 p.m.

March 11-12 vs. Southern, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

March 16 vs. Southern Mississippi, DH at 2 p.m.

March 18-19 at Texas Southern, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

March 22 at Tenn.-Martin, DH at noon

March 25-26 vs. Prairie View A&M, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

March 29 vs. Central Baptist College, 3 p.m.

April 1-2 at Grambling State, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

April 8-9 vs. Alcorn State, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

April 12 vs. Ouachita Baptist, DH at 1 p.m.

April 15-16 at Prairie View A&M, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

April 22-23 vs. Texas Southern, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

April 29-30 at Southern, 1 p.m.; DH at 1 p.m.

May 10-13 at SWAC tournament, location TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team;Conf.;Over.

Lake Hamilton;6-0;16-3

Pine Bluff;6-0;12-6

Hot Springs Lakeside;4-2;12-5

Hot Springs;2-3;7-11

White Hall;2-4;7-10

Sheridan;2-4;12-7

El Dorado;1-4;5-12

Texarkana;0-4;1-9

Conference 4A-8

Team;Conf.;Over.

Magnolia;6-0;15-0

Watson Chapel;6-2;12-8

Monticello;6-2;9-9

Camden Fairview;4-3;10-6

Crossett;3-4;8-11

Star City;3-4;5-11

Warren;1-6;3-12

Hamburg;0-8;2-14

Conference 3A-6

Team;Conf.;Over.

Episcopal Collegiate;8-1;12-7

Jacksonville Lighthouse;8-2;12-12

Central Ark. Christian;6-2;12-4

DeWitt;5-3;11-7

Helena-WH Central;3-5;9-6

Dollarway;2-6;2-13

Palestine-Wheatley;1-6;1-13

LISA Academy West;0-8;0-9

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-South Conference

Team;Conf.;Over.

Lake Hamilton;6-0;17-2

Hot Springs Lakeside;5-1;11-6

El Dorado;4-2;11-4

White Hall;2-4;8-9

Sheridan;3-3;8-8

Pine Bluff;2-3;3-8*

Texarkana;0-3;8-4*

Hot Springs;0-5;4-11

* — Game missing

Conference 4A-8

Team;Conf.;Over.

Star City;7-0;16-4

Magnolia;7-0;13-4

Camden Fairview;5-2;11-5

Watson Chapel;3-4;3-15

Monticello;2-4;2-12

Warren;0-3;2-7

Hamburg;0-5;4-10

Crossett;0-5;0-11

Conference 3A-6

Team;Conf.;Over.

Episcopal Collegiate;7-1;13-5

Central Ark. Collegiate;6-1;13-7

DeWitt;6-2;13-5

Helena-WH Central;6-2;10-3

Jacksonville Lighthouse;4-6;6-13

Dollarway;1-6;1-15

Palestine-Wheatley;0-4;0-12

LISA Academy West;0-8;0-9

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STARS FROM SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

East Roster

Trey Merritt, Fordyce

Dakota Wimberly, Fordyce

Jody Easter, McGehee

A.J. Jordan, McGehee

Arlie Lee, Stuttgart

Briar West, Stuttgart

Jecari Lee, Warren

Conner McDiarmid, Warren

Kelton Thomas, White Hall

Steven Weston, White Hall

Coach Bo Hembree, Warren (assistant)

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Prep basketball

Texarkana at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Camden Fairview at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at Episcopal Collegiate (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff at Hot Springs (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep basketball

Warren at Watson Chapel (girls), 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep basketball

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Prep basketball

Central Arkansas Christian at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

El Dorado at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Hamburg (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at Sheridan (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

Prep basketball

Star City at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Hot Springs Lakeside at White Hall (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway at LISA Academy (girls and boys), 6 p.m.