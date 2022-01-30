TENNIS

Arkansas men lose at Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas men's tennis team lost at Mississippi State 4-1 on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Arkansas' doubles duo of Alex Reco and Nico Rousset earned the Razorbacks' only doubles win, defeating Florian Broska and Gregor Ramskogler 6-4.

Adrien Burdet picked up the Razorbacks' lone singles win with a 6-3, 7-6 triumph over Bautista Vilicich.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

FOOTBALL

Parkview DC takes head post at Camden Fairview

Camden Fairview has found its replacement for former head coach Jake Monden in Little Rock Parkview defensive coordinator Nick Vaughn, who was announced as the the school's new head football coach and assistant athletic director Thursday.

Prior to three seasons at Parkview, Vaughn had assistant coach tenures at Henderson State University and El Dorado High School.

-- Adam Cole