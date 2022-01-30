Statement made





FAYETTEVILLE -- Au'Diese Toney was sick and tired of losing to West Virginia.

Toney, a senior transfer for the University of Arkansas, was 0-2 against the Mountaineers when he played for Pittsburgh and shot 2 of 9 from the field with seven points.

So Toney understandably had some extra motivation going into the Razorbacks' matchup against West Virginia on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

"This was a statement game," Toney said. "To be 0-2 when I was at Pitt, it felt real good to come join these guys and actually beat down on them."

Along with his new Arkansas teammates, Toney enjoyed the Razorbacks' 77-68 victory over West Virginia at Walton Arena.

The 6-6 Toney, who has been playing off-guard for the Razorbacks after being at forward earlier in the season, had a game-high 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 39 minutes.

"Au'Diese had a great all-around game, but we know he's going to do that," said Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, who had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. "He's going to play an efficient game, he's going to play hard.

"He's going to defend the best or second-best [opposing] player during the game.

"Au'Diese is such a great player when he's playing hard, and he had one of those games today. And we need him throughout the rest of the season to do the same thing."

Toney hit 6 of 8 shots and 7 of 8 free throws.

"Au'Diese was absolutely phenomenal," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said as he rattled off Toney's statistics.

Musselman also was full of praise of Toney's defense against 6-4 senior Taz Sherman, West Virginia's leading scorer at 18.5 points coming into the game.

Sherman finished with 15 points and shot 4 of 11, including 2 of 5 on three-points. He had six points in the final 3:29 after Arkansas had taken a 71-62 lead, including a basket with 27 seconds left.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/130wvua/]





"One of Sherman's threes was a loose-ball scramble off an offensive rebound where it wasn't a true half-court set and then he got a basket at the end of the game," Musselman said. "Phenomenal, phenomenal defense by Au'Diese.

"When you have a guy his size playing that [shooting guard] position defensively, it's really changed who we are."

The Razorbacks (16-5) won their sixth consecutive game and handed the Mountaineers (13-7) their fifth loss in a row.

"He's a good player," West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins said of Toney. "He was a good player at Pitt.

"There's a whole lot of guys out there you've got to try to stop."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae scored 15 points despite being limited to 23 minutes because of foul trouble.

Senior guard Stanley Umude had 12 points for the Razorbacks. Sophomore Davonte Davis (7 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and senior Chris Lykes (6 points, 2 rebounds) filled in well for Notae when he was on the bench.

Senior forward Trey Wade had six points for the Razorbacks in 38 minutes and played tough defense on West Virginia guard Sean McNeil, who came into the game averaging 13.6 points, holding him to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

"We had a power forward guarding their off-guard and chasing him around screens," Musselman said.

Senior guard Kedrian Johnson led the Mountaineers with 18 points.

West Virginia fifth-year senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, who played two seasons at Arkansas, had 7 points and 3 rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench before fouling out with 4:58 left.

The Mountaineers shot 38.2% (23 of 60) and became the sixth consecutive Arkansas opponent to shoot under 40%.

"We knew defending would be a big thing for us and we knew we had to start defending if we wanted to win games," Williams said. "We've been prioritizing that.

"I feel like everybody has been locking in on defense, trying to get stops, trying to get kills on defense.

"It leads to a lot of good offense also. That's just been one of our main things we've been focusing on."

Arkansas was ahead the final 39:48 of the game after taking a 3-0 lead on Notae's three-point basket.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 19 points, 52-33, on a steal and layup by Notae with 16:08 left.

West Virginia responded with a 16-2 run to cut its deficit to 54-49.

"I'm proud of our guys," Huggins said. "We're down 19 against a good basketball team in their place and we competed. We competed. We had a chance."

After Musselman called timeout, Toney scored five consecutive points -- on a dunk with an assist from Davis and hitting 3 of 4 free throws -- for a 59-49 Arkansas lead with 9:32 left.

West Virginia didn't pull closer than seven points the rest of the game.

"It was just taking opportunities," Toney said. "Coach said they really don't like to guard [without fouling]. They're really over-aggressive on defense. We just utilized that and I got open opportunities and made them count."

Musselman said what made Toney's scoring especially impressive was how he gets his points.

"It's one thing when a guy scores and you're running plays for him," Musselman said. "When a guy gets 19 and you never call a play for him, those are bonus points.

"Those aren't things we're manufacturing as a coaching staff. A lot of his plays are back-breaking plays for the opposing team, because they're offensive rebounds and they're loose-ball garbage points that Au'Diese out-reacts people on."



