Study: STEM jobs in Central Arkansas face headwinds

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has made a major push over the past few years to create greater opportunities for computer coding and software jobs to remain in Arkansas. Job projections indicate the effort could be worthwhile: Jobs in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) are projected to grow 10.5% over the next decade.

However, if an analysis of STEM jobs in Central Arkansas holds true, the effort to attract STEM workers and create jobs in the state are facing stiff headwinds.

A report from research firm WalletHub, which looked at STEM jobs in the nation's top 100 metro markets, ranked Little Rock and Central Arkansas 97th overall. Other key metro areas in the state such as Northwest Arkansas were not included in the study.

Only Cape Coral, Fla.; Delton, Fla.; and Jackson, Miss., fared worse than the Central Arkansas region in the survey, which ranked the metro areas based on 19 key metrics that included wages, professional opportunities and quality of life. The top STEM markets were Seattle, Boston and Austin, Texas.

In the region surrounding Arkansas, St. Louis ranked 17th overall; Dallas ranked 34th; Nashville was 43rd; Tulsa came in at 76th; Baton Rouge at 81st; and Memphis was just below Central Arkansas at 96th.

Average monthly earnings for new employers in STEM industries in Little Rock were the lowest at just below $4,600. By comparison, the median annual STEM wage was $89,780.

"The average monthly earnings for new employees in STEM industries are what stand out the most about Little Rock," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said of the area's low ranking. "They are currently the lowest earnings among all metro areas included in the ranking and would definitely need to be improved to make the city more attractive to STEM professionals."

Along with pay, other factors working against Central Arkansas includes low scores for mathematics performance, research and development spending and intensity, and the number of invention patents per capita.

Attracting STEM workers and creating career opportunities for them is vital to the economic development of a region.

"STEM jobs are important to an economy because they generate employment growth, high earnings, and because they drive innovation and development in almost all areas," Gonzalez says.

The governor has led an aggressive effort to create more STEM job opportunities with education programs that begin training Arkansans as early as kindergarten, offering courses that increase math skills and other development that pushes students to careers in coding or software development.

Computer science training has increased in Arkansas schools and the governor has advocated for a program through the Arkansas Department of Education that pays bonuses to teachers who are certified to teach those classes.

There is still far to go, judging by the WalletHub findings. More information on the study is available at wallethub.com.

ARVEST RECORD

Arvest Bank reports that its wealth management operations recorded record revenue growth and assets under management in 2021.

Arvest Wealth Management, which offers wealth management, trust, investment, and insurance products and services, had $15.9 billion in assets under management at the end of last year, up from $14.4 billion in 2020.

The company also said revenues increased from $69 million in 2020 to $87 million in 2021.

"More important than the numbers was the growth we saw in expanding our relationships with existing clients to more effectively meet their ever-changing financial needs," Arvest Wealth Management President and Chief Executive Officer Jim King said in a news release. "We also saw significant growth in the number of Arvest Bank customers who began relationships with Arvest Wealth Management advisers."

Privately held Arvest Bank, with assets of more than $26 billion, serves more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

DISASTER HELP STILL AVAILABLE

Arkansans in five counties have until Monday to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. Claims can be filed by residents in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties who were affected by severe storms and tornadoes that tore through the region Dec. 10-11.

Area residents who have temporarily lost work because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits could be eligible for the special relief payments, which provide benefits for up to 28 weeks. The first possible week of compensation is the week ending Dec. 18 and the last possible week of compensation is the week ending June 25, 2022.

Claims can be filed at state workforce services offices in Jonesboro, Newport and Blytheville from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

INDUSTRIAL SITE SOLD

Brandon Square, a 177,000-square-foot flex industrial facility in southwest Little Rock, was sold last week for $6.3 million to JDI Realty LLC, of Chicago.

The facility at 8100-8124 Scott Hamilton Drive is 80% occupied with tenants including Sherwin Williams, Overhead Door, Pillar Logistics and Consolidated Electrical Distributors, among others. The site has features that include tilt-wall construction, dock-high doors to each suite and parking.

"Little Rock has few traditional flex industrial parks in the metro area that offer tenants easy access to one of the nation's most traveled interstates, I-30," Nathan Monan said. "Brandon Square's amenities and convenient location have made it a great investment for our client and will no doubt do the same for its new owners."

Monan of Colliers of Arkansas represented the seller, Parma, LLC. Colliers has handled leasing and management of the property for the past 20 years and will continue to do so under the new owners.

