Testing 1, 2, 3

"School is shortened, discipline relaxed, philosophies, histories, languages dropped, English and spelling gradually, gradually neglected, finally almost completely ignored. Life is immediate, the job counts, pleasure lies all about after work. Why learn anything save pressing buttons, pulling switches, fitting nuts and bolts?"

--Beatty, "Fahrenheit 451"

The college test once feared and anticipated by high schoolers all across the land, the SAT (crash of thunder!), will soon be taken exclusively on a computer.

That's really not so bad, come to think. We remember when the administrators at Arkansas State decided to go digital, and handed students iPads instead of books. That is going on 10 years now.

The whole semester could be handled with an electronic device, and if you wanted to read a book, you could download it. ASU was ahead of the trend, but the technology has made its way all across the spectrum.

You are probably reading this editorial electronically, maybe on an iPad the newspaper has provided you. We still deliver the thick Sunday paper, but some of us have become so used to the replica edition that we don't feel the need to walk out to the driveway these cold January mornings.

The SAT going electronic is one thing. Going without the SAT is another.

From a story in The New York Times last week: "A growing number of colleges have eliminated the requirement that applicants submit scores from the SAT or the competing ACT. The trend of 'test-optional' admissions accelerated greatly during the coronavirus pandemic."

So much so that going test-optional is becoming permanent at more and more places of "higher" education, scare-quotes intended.

The SAT announced other changes as well: The reading passages will be shorter. The post-reading section will feature fewer questions. Calculators will be allowed on the math problems.

The outfit running the test, The College Board, says it ran a pilot program last year with these changes, and 80 percent of the students said they were less stressed by them. What, only 80 percent?

Few people really enjoy stress. But we thought one of the rites of passage from high school to college was handling the stress of taking a standardized test for admissions. If a young person can't handle three hours of stress on a Saturday dealing with fractions and English, how is he or she going to handle 15 hours a week of real college classrooms? Plus all the labs and after-class work? Or should he?

Should decreasing the stress of test-takers really be a priority for the test-makers?

Some kids quoted in the story about the changes say they liked the shortened reading passages, and the fewer questions after them. We don't doubt it. Some of that stuff is hard. Life is immediate. Why learn anything other than pressing buttons?

The College Board has already given up on the essay question. You may remember reading about that last year. We imagine the essay question stressed too many test-takers. All that writing. And thinking. And explaining your thoughts, and your logic, in easy-to-understand English. As a body will have to do once he gets out of college and into the real world. (NB: Going digital didn't necessarily lead to nixing the essay. Some of us in the modern world make a living explaining and arguing our thoughts in English without necessarily using a yellow pad and cursive skills. The SAT could have taken that path.)

From Harvard to the University of California, colleges and universities are moving away from any standardized test in their admissions. We wonder what college classes will look like, and sound like, in five years.

We wonder what college graduates will sound like in 10.

It's not technology that we're concerned about. Allowing a calculator during a math test makes sense these days, because any engineer is going to use one in his work. You don't even need a calculator to use a calculator. Ask your phone to do it. So moving the SAT to a laptop seems like the modern move.

But dumbing down the test, or worse, not requiring any kind of standardized test to be admitted to a university ... . That sounds a lot like giving up. Or giving in.

Those who are against standardized tests in theory and practice, we will always have with us. Many in the education profession, or maybe just the unions, seem to be regularly against anything in the age-old--and in education, new--standard called Accountability. But these tests, while excellent judges of teachers and schools, are also the best way we have to judge how students are doing. And have been doing. And those tests are the best way to predict future abilities in college.

Not the perfect way. But the best way.

Note to college admissions offices: Joining the technology of the 21st century and keeping university standards high are not mutually exclusive goals.