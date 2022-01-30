The many meanings of common sense

Former President Trump reportedly said that it was just common sense that the protesters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" on Jan. 6, 2021. An association of mayors of American cities have called for common sense gun laws, which include banning assault-style weapons with high capacity clips and universal background checks for gun ownership.

Pew Research shows that sizable numbers of Americans say they rely on common sense to make decisions about what is right and wrong, true and false. But the percent saying so varies widely with generation (31 percent of baby boomers and 11 percent of the silent generation), education (43 percent of high school graduates and 15 percent of college graduates). Percentage differences exist for religious beliefs, age, parental status and other social variables.

While we assume everybody knows what common sense is when they see or hear it, that's not so: Common sense is different, depending on who sees or hears it.

If we define common sense as sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of a situation or facts, we miss that while the way the human brain may function similarly everywhere, the content that becomes "sound and prudent" is cultural and, as anthropologist Clifford Geertz puts it, local.

For example, an Azanda farmer knows that crop failure may be caused by witchcraft (someone put a curse on him). It is common sense that one knows driving while intoxicated is dangerous. The Azanda farmer should have known not to insult his father-in-law, and the drunk driver who caused a crash should have known better than to drive himself home.

Thomas Paine, in his 1776 pamphlet "Common Sense," argued by laying out a theory of society and government that those who wished to stay loyal to the British king (a significant portion of the colonists) should realize that the revolution makes common sense. For some, a ban on AR-15s is common sense, while others see it as an obvious violation of constitutional rights. An semiautomatic rifle is an assault weapon to some and a modern hunting rifle to others.

For the Azanda, crop failure is witchcraft; for former president Trump, people who believe the election was stolen from them would yell, "Hang Mike Pence."

How does common sense differ from other forms of truth? To know something that is common sense depends on situational validity: Something is true for those socialized into a particular culture or local version of a culture. Such truths, including religious and ideological, are self-validating.

Scientific truths are designed so that they may be proven or falsified by rigorous testing. Truth in science is never certain, always probabilistic and contextual.

In common sense, truth is assumed in a social setting. Medical science differs. For example, six kinds of malaria have been discovered; the main cause in one locale is not the main cause of malaria in another. To a sick Haitian, the cause might be voodoo. In the current covid-19 pandemic, people might decide it is common sense to go ahead and contract covid so that herd annuity might be achieved, a dubious scientific hypothesis.

In everyday life, we recognize meanings and truth in what people say by framing them within categories we have learned to use. For example, "the baby cried the mommy picked it up" can be understood as meaning that the mother picked up her crying baby; the baby said that the mother picked up something; or even the baby picked up something. While conversational analysts, such as the late sociologist Harvey Sacks, use ambiguity such as the above to illustrate how socially learned categories allow us to understand each other, or at least think we do, they also show how variable meaning can be.

In the above illustration, different meanings are attributable to the categories of motherhood, with all that implies, and the various ways the word "baby" can be used.

Does common sense contribute to the divisions we experience today in beliefs and values? None of us live by following scientific theories. We may incorporate a scientific finding into our common sense knowledge, but that bit of science will make sense to us according to our local perspectives.

As societies become more pluralistic, common sense knowledge becomes more diverse, more local, thereby decreasing the possibility of finding generally accepted ways of knowing. In the increasingly pluralistic times to come, how might people cope with challenges to their locally valid accounts of everyday life?

Consider our country's motto E Pluribus Unum: out of many, one. In order to become "one," a new kind of knowledge (a foundation) must emerge from the interactions among many ways of knowing the truth.

Given that today's society is fragmented and conflicted, we might question that eventuality. Paraphrasing Clifford Geertz, people plug the dikes of their most needed beliefs and values with whatever mud they can find.

Jeff Nash is a retired sociologist who lives in Fayetteville.