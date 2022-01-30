Timeline unclear on potential release of Little Rock records tied to chief following attorney general's opinion

A timeline on the release of records after a shooting involving Little Rock's police chief remained unclear one week after Little Rock's city attorney indicated that officials would move ahead with disclosing some records in light of an attorney general's opinion.

During an incident New Year's Eve, Police Chief Keith Humphrey fired his gun at an armed suspect, reports say. The individual was uninjured and was later arrested, according to police.

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter did not respond Friday when asked via email if he had received any indication that prosecutors or Arkansas State Police would attempt to go to court to block the release.

Carpenter also did not respond to the question of when the first of the records requests submitted in the aftermath of the Dec. 31 incident might be fulfilled.

Officials at the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office did not say whether they will try to block the release of records from the city through a legal challenge.

[DOCUMENT: Read Carpenter's request for Rutledge's opinion » arkansasonline.com/130tclr/]

Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Johnson did not respond Friday when asked by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via email if their office, or Arkansas State Police, plan to go to court to block disclosure.

Jegley and Johnson serve in the 6th Judicial District, which covers Pulaski and Perry counties.

Carpenter requested the opinion from the office of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge earlier this month to get guidance on how to proceed with Arkansas Freedom of Information Act requests that Little Rock had received in the wake of the Dec. 31 incident.

According to the account provided by authorities, Humphrey fired his service weapon at an armed suspect during a fight outside an Asher Avenue gas station. At the time, Humphrey was patrolling in the city as were other members of the command staff because of an all-hands approach to New Year's Eve, officials said.

An arrest report for a suspect who was charged in the shooting described a "road rage incident" that led to Taz Hayes, 29, firing a gun outside the gas station. One person was hospitalized, police said. Hayes faces a first-degree battery charge.

Arkansas State Police agents were asked to investigate the shooting that left the person injured, as well as the police chief's use of force.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office will make the final decision as to whether Humphrey complied with the law. No decision has been announced in relation to the state police investigation of the chief firing his weapon.

Likewise, no conclusion has been announced with regard to an internal probe by Little Rock police officials who are examining Humphrey's actions that night.

Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after the incident, in keeping with departmental practice. He returned to duty Jan. 13 with the approval of Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, who served as acting chief in Humphrey's absence.

[DOCUMENT: Read Rutledge's response to Carpenter's request » arkansasonline.com/130lrtc/]

The city declined to release to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette records such as audiovisual material from the shooting and training records pertaining to the chief. Carpenter told the Democrat-Gazette earlier this month that the city was honoring the request of criminal investigators not to release any information pertaining to the incident.

In his Jan. 14 letter to Rutledge, Carpenter said the incident had "created a tension" between the prosecuting attorney's obligation not to taint a criminal investigation, or the person being investigated, and the city's obligation under the Freedom of Information Act.

The prosecuting attorney's position, as expressed by Johnson in a Jan. 5 email, was that no information be released until a criminal case has been closed, Carpenter wrote.

"The Prosecutor has a very serious concern that the disclosure of any information the City has about Chief Humphrey before the conclusion of the criminal investigation creates an ethical issue," Carpenter wrote in his letter to the attorney general.

In her response, Rutledge suggested that the prosecutor's concerns and his desire that no records be released were "beyond your consideration as custodian" and her authority to review, outside of the exceptions laid out in the Freedom of Information Act.

After receiving the opinion, Carpenter told city officials via email that Little Rock ought to compile the requested records, make redactions and notify the prosecuting attorney's office and Arkansas State Police of what Little Rock intends to disclose.

"If the Prosecutor or the Arkansas State Police wish to seek injunctive relief in state court, then a court of competent jurisdiction will make a determination that, as noted above, is not for the City to make," Carpenter wrote.