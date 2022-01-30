Treating Thomason

Little Rock's landmark Villa Marre was the setting for a cocktail reception Jan. 17, celebrating the opening of "Designing Women" at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. The patrons-only gathering also lauded Harry Thomason, co-producer for the original television show and director of The Rep's stage adaptation.

Thomason, an Arkansas native, has a number of well-known movie and television projects on his resume, including the acclaimed TV movie "A Shining Season" and the award-winning mini-series "The Blue and the Gray." His television credits also include producing "The Fall Guy" and, with his wife, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, "Designing Women," a sitcom about the adventures of four Southern women running a design firm. The series depicted in exterior shots of the Villa Marre as its setting. The couple would also produce other series including "Evening Shade" and "Hearts Afire."

"Designing Women" runs through Feb. 6 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

