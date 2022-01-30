Ups and downs of a day's weather

You may recall autumn Saturdays spent folding semi-sheer summer clothes, tidily arranging them on a remote closet shelf, and hauling out thick sweaters, wool socks, knitted beanies, and fuzzy mittens in preparation for the imminent arrival of winter.

Not any more. Our weather is so changeable such exercises are pointless. Not only will you probably need those airy warm-weather tops and cropped pants and sandals at some point between October and April, but you may well require them on the same day you'll be rooting around in a drawer for fleece-lined sweat pants.

This has happened several times since December. It's not unique to recent years; I remember being packed and ready to head out early one spring morning in the early '80s on a hiking/camping adventure to Devil's Den in northwest Arkansas. There we were, in T-shirts, shorts, and lightweight Cabela boots, just about to load a friend's Subaru wagon with tents, eats, and libations, when a weather report indicated that the temperature that evening would drop from a high in the upper 60s into the low 20s.

Although we were incredulous, we decided we hadn't packed enough bourbon or sleeping bags to endure such a shift, especially in the mountains. So we bailed out. Good thing, too, as the forecasters were right; snow fell that evening in Little Rock.

Climate change is real, but weird weather isn't; when I first moved to Little Rock in 1980, central Arkansas endured 10 days at or above 105 degrees. Although I had been thrilled to be able to swim in my then-apartment's outdoor pool in early April (that would never have happened in my native Cleveland), the enchantment quickly faded in July.

Arkansas weather records, which go back a ways, indicate that Ozark (Franklin County) hit 120 degrees in August 1936, and the community of Pond near Gravette in Benton County endured a low of minus-29 in February 1905.

More recently, KTHV noted a seven-day turnaround in 2021 in which Fayetteville shifted from 20 degrees to 73, Fort Smith from minus-8 to 76, and Pine Bluff from zero to 73.

Weather extremes don't surprise us much any more, although I'm glad not to have been in Seattle on June 28, 2021, when the temperature broke more than a few records by zooming to 108 degrees (nearby Spokane bested Seattle with a high of 109 that day).

And even those with short attention spans can't forget Feb. 14-20, 2021. According to weather.gov, an invasion of snow made its way into our area in the early hours of Feb. 15, coming down at a rate of two inches per hour at times. This was a fluffy/powdery snow, so it accumulated quickly.

"The accumulation was heaviest from southwest into central and northeast Arkansas, and piled up more than 10 inches at some locales," the website reports. "Close to 11 inches of snow was measured at Greers Ferry, the North Little Rock Airport, Perryville, and near Vilonia.

"Eight- to 10-inch totals were reported at Cabot, Daisy (Pike County), Fairfield Bay, Greenbrier, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Maumelle, Mountain Home, south of Mount Ida in Montgomery County, Paron, and Pearcy.

"Little Rock had an event total of 8.4 inches. This ended a more than three-year snow drought, with the last inch of snow on Jan.15, 2018."

It could have stayed ended as far as I'm concerned. But it's not like we didn't know it was coming. And it brought low temperatures with it.

Highs were mostly in the single digits and teens on Jan. 15, 2021, reports weather.gov: four degrees at Fayetteville, Harrison, and Highfill, and six degrees at Mountain Home. "At noon, given a north to northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph (and higher gusts), wind chill index readings ranged from zero to minus-20 in northern and central sections, and a few degrees above zero in the south."

Feb. 16 started with well below zero readings in the northwest, such as minus-20 at Fayetteville. "It had been comparably cold on the morning of Feb. 10, 2011, but before that date it had not been this much below zero since 1930. Little Rock registered minus-1, its lowest reading since December 23, 1989."

What is surprising is we don't doubt the forecasters any more. A December day that starts out at 62 degrees at 7 a.m. with predictions of a low of 18 that evening is no longer difficult to accept.

I wonder what my dogs think when I open the door on any given morning and they're greeted with a seemingly incomprehensible mashup of weather that ranges from steamy dense fog to an icy downpour, from leafy grasses sprouting in the commons area to piles of snow they can barely see over, from 20 mph wind with a chilly bite to it to an absolutely perfect pink sunrise peeking up in the east, bringing with it springlike temperatures. In January.

Like Robert Heinlein's cat, maybe they're looking for The Door Into Summer. Heinlein wrote his 1956 novel of that name after noticing that his cat didn't want to go out in the snow; he kept crying at different doors in the house, waiting to find one that opened into milder weather.

Maybe our dogs won't have long to wait. Recall that the temperature on Christmas day 2021 in central Arkansas rose to 78 degrees. Take that, you White Christmas lovers!

And the laundry basket at the end of a week with such swings will likely hold a much-loved frayed summer T-shirt as well as a densely woven quarter-zip Patagonia thermal pullover. Both remain at the ready.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com