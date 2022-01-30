Vaccinations in kids 18.8%, analysis finds





As the omicron variant has stormed through U.S. classrooms, sending students home and, in some cases, to the hospital, the rate of vaccination overall for America's 28 million children ages 5-11 is even lower than health experts had feared.

According to a new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation based on federal data, only 18.8% are fully vaccinated and 28.1% have received one dose.

For weeks, the principal of Garrison Elementary School in Washington, D.C., had been imploring Kemika Cosey to please allow her children, ages 7 and 11, to get covid shots.

Cosey remained a firm no.

But Principal Brigham Kiplinger swatted away the "no."

Since the federal government authorized the coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11 nearly three months ago, Kiplinger has been calling the school's parents, texting, nagging and cajoling daily. Acting as a vaccination advocate -- a job usually handled by medical professionals and public health officials -- has become central to his role as an educator.

"The vaccine is the most important thing happening this year to keep kids in school," Kiplinger said.

Largely because of Kiplinger's efforts, Garrison Elementary has turned into a public health anomaly. Of the 250 Garrison Wildcats in kindergarten through fifth grade, 80% have had at least one shot, he said.

The disparity in vaccination rates among the states is stark. In Vermont, the share of children who are fully vaccinated is 52%; in Mississippi, it is 6%.

"It's going to be a long slog at this point to get the kids vaccinated," said Jennifer Kates, a senior vice president at Kaiser who specializes in global health policy. She says it will take unwavering persistence like that of Kiplinger, whom she knows firsthand because her child attends his school. "It's hard, hard work to reach parents."

After the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for younger children in late October, the out-of-the-gate surge in demand lasted just a ew weeks. It peaked just before Thanksgiving, then dropped precipitously and has since stalled. It hovers at 50,000 to 75,000 new doses a day.

"I was surprised at how quickly the interest in the vaccine for kids petered out," Kates said. "Even parents who had been vaccinated themselves were more cautious about getting their kids vaccinated."

Public health officials say persuading parents to get their younger children vaccinated is crucial not only to sustaining in-person education but also to containing the pandemic overall.

With adult vaccination hitting a ceiling -- 74% of Americans ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and most of those who aren't seem increasingly immovable -- unvaccinated elementary school children remain a large source of spread. Traveling to and from school on buses, and traversing school hallways, bathrooms, classrooms and gyms, they can unknowingly act as viral vectors countless times a day, health experts say.

Parents give numerous reasons for their vaccination hesitation. For many working parents, the obstacle is logistical rather than philosophical, as they struggle to find time to get their children to the clinic, doctor's office or drugstore for a vaccination.





In some communities where adult opposition to vaccines is strong, local health departments and schools do not promote the shots for children vigorously for fear of backlash. Some pharmacies don't even bother to stock the child-size doses.

Despite the proliferation of covid-crowded hospitals, sick children and the highly contagious aspect of omicron, many parents -- still swayed by last year's surges that were generally not as rough on children as adults -- do not believe that the virus is dangerous enough to warrant risking their child's health by getting a shot, experts say.

Health communication experts additionally blame that view on the early muddled messaging around omicron, which was initially described as "mild" but also as a variant that could pierce a vaccine's protection.

Many parents interpreted those messages to mean that the shots served little purpose. In fact, the vaccines have been shown to strongly protect against severe illness and death, although they are not as effective in preventing infections with omicron as with other variants, experts say.

Cases involving children for whom covid has been diagnosed keep rising, as a report earlier this month from the American Academy of Pediatrics underscores.

Dr. Moira Szilagyi, the academy's president, pressed for greater rates of vaccination, saying, "after nearly two years of this pandemic, we know that this disease has not always been mild in children, and we've seen some kids suffer severe illness, both in the short term and in the long term."

CONVINCING PARENTS

Proponents of covid shots are redoubling their efforts to convince parents. The American Academy of Pediatrics has put together talking points for pediatricians and parents.

Kaiser has its own parent-friendly vaccine-information site. Patsy Stinchfield, a nurse-practitioner who is the incoming president of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, keeps up a speaking schedule, answering vaccine questions from parents, teenagers, pediatricians and radio talk show hosts.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has posted a free, online training course to help give pro-vaccine parents language and ways to approach their resistant friends. It provides vaccine facts, resources and techniques to engage them.

One tip is to share personal stories about covid-19, to ground the purpose of the vaccine in real-world experience. Another is to normalize covid vaccinations by proudly telling friends and relatives when children get covid shots.

Rupali Limaye, an associate scientist at Bloomberg who studies vaccine messaging and developed the course, said giving parents tools to persuade others about covid shots could improve uptake rates, particularly now that some hesitant parents are rejecting the advice of pediatricians.

Peer "vaccine ambassadors," as she calls them, have more time and exert less of a power dynamic than do harried doctors.

"This is a supersensitive topic for a lot of people," Limaye said.

Since November, Kiplinger, who has been Garrison's principal for five years, has been working through a daily call list of parents. He says he understands their apprehension because he went through the same mental gymnastics before deciding to get his two young sons vaccinated.

"I'm a real pain in the ass," he admitted. "I lovingly harass them."

Covid has been especially brutal for Black and Hispanic families, whose children comprise about 80% of the school's population. Kiplinger understands that as a white man, he has limited standing to ask those parents to trust vaccines and so has been wrangling Black pediatricians to supply medical information as well as endorsements.

"Given the history of understandable medical mistrust in communities of color, hesitancy is natural and understandable," he said. "But to keep our Wildcats safe and in school, we've got to push through the natural fear."

Many parents told him they couldn't take off work to take their children to get shots. So Kiplinger coordinated with a city program to hold covid vaccination clinics in the school's cafeteria during caregiver-friendly hours. He attends each one.

Cosey worried that the vaccine could exacerbate her son's many allergies.

"It took me a little minute to do a lot more research," she said.

Earlier this month, she took both children to a school clinic. Her pediatrician had encouraged her, but she gives credit to Kiplinger.

Her fifth-grader has been at Garrison since kindergarten. "Mr. Kip is more like family, so when I say he was nagging, it's a good nag," she said.

At the school's clinic, "Mr. Kip took a million pictures," she said. "He was just superexcited that I decided to come in."

Kiplinger is determined to convert the remaining vaccine holdouts at Garrison. At the most recent vaccination clinic, he stood by as a mother argued over the phone with her husband. "The mom and her four Wildcats wanted the shots, but for the dad it was a 'no.' It broke my heart," he said.

"But we have another clinic coming up soon," he added, "and I'm hoping that maybe he'll come around."

TURNING CORNER

States where the omicron variant began skyrocketing in late December -- weeks after setting off spikes in states like New York -- appear to be turning a corner, with new infections starting to decline.

If that trend holds, it would be an encouraging sign that the United States may be through the worst of the omicron wave.

In Arizona, the seven-day average of daily cases fell from a peak of 20,778 Monday to 18,208 Friday, a roughly 12% decrease over five days, according to a New York Times database. Cases in Utah have declined 35% and in Mississippi 25% since peaking Jan. 19. Cases in North Dakota have fallen 19% since a Jan. 22 peak.

While these states are early in their downswings, they appear so far to be following a similar trend to states where the omicron surge began earlier.

Those states in turn have been following a similar pattern to South Africa, where the variant was identified in November and where case averages have plummeted 87% from a mid-December peak. But national case numbers, while falling 31% in the past two weeks, are still substantial.

The average remains around 590,000 a day -- more than double the worst statistics from last winter. Hospitalizations, which lag cases, appear to be peaking and are likewise higher than last winter's peak.

Deaths, which lag more, are still increasing and have passed last winter's peak in some places, although not nationally.

Even in New York and New Jersey, which are further ahead on the curve than many states and have seen the seven-day case average fall more than 70%, the average is still higher than the peak of last winter's wave.

And in some states, like Alaska and Washington, cases are still rising.

FLORIDA, ALASKA

The omicron wave of the coronavirus is receding across Florida, where the scope of its deadliness has begun to take shape.

For the first time since mid-October, Florida logged more than 1,000 covid-19 deaths in a week, state health officials reported Friday.

Viral fatalities rose by 1,192 since Jan. 21, data from the state Health Department shows. That's nearly twice as many new victims reported last week, and more than seven times as many four weeks ago.

And the omicron death wave appears to be rising as fast as the delta variant surge from last summer.

During this recent swing, health officials counted 122 new deaths during the week ending Dec. 24, but in the six weeks since then, under the omicron variant, that tally has grown, breaking 1,000 this week.

Florida's covid-19 death toll stands at 64,955 residents. The state in June stopped reporting fatalities among nonresidents who tested positive there.

In Alaska, a combination of staff shortages and rising patient counts is continuing to strain the state's health care system.

Alaska's omicron surge began a few weeks after that of other states, which is likely why cases there have not yet begun to slow, Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's chief medical officer, said Thursday during a call with reporters.

By Friday, there were 156 covid-positive patients hospitalized -- up from 129 reported Wednesday and 139 reported Monday, but still well below the more than 230 hospitalizations reported during a peak last fall. About 15% of all hospitalizations in the state involved people with covid-19.

At Providence Alaska Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, there were between 80 and 100 staff members who had called in Friday because of illness or possible exposure, according to Mikal Canfield, hospital spokesman. Just one intensive care unit bed remained available by Friday at noon.

Despite the surge in cases and hospitalizations, Zink said she thinks that in some ways, Alaska's pandemic response feels smoother this time around.

Information for this article was contributed by Jan Hoffman and Maggie Astor of The New York Times; by Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post (TNS); and by Annie Berman of Anchorage Daily News (TNS).







