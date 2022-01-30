Valley View LB enjoys UA visit

University of Arkansas sophomore linebacker target Brian Huff got his first look at the Hogs on Saturday on Prospect Day after receiving a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

He called Arkansas his dream school after getting the offer from Coach Sam Pittman.

"It was more than what I expected," Huff said. "The coaches were super nice. They take it [football] really serious. They want to win and want to get you to like the best you can be."

Huff, 6-3, 207 pounds, of Valley View, added a scholarship offer from Arkansas State a few hours after he went public with his offer from the Hogs. He became the third in-state sophomore to be offered by the Hogs.

He said Arkansas' facilities and coaches highlighted the day.

"It was nice. It was really big. All the facilities were like top tier," said Huff, who received an offer from Memphis on Friday. "The coaches were really nice and I think they really like me."

Huff recorded 72 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 3 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles this season and was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen team.

He also plays basketball for the school, but that doesn't keep him from working out with the football team.

"He has tremendous work ethic. He is coming in to work out three days a week at 6:30 in the morning during basketball season," Blazers Coach Sean Cockrell said. "He is just a great kid that appreciates his opportunities. I've never seen him smile so much when he got his first offer. He loves to be coached."

Huff shows impressive speed and suddenness while being a very physical and punishing tackler. With two more years to develop, Huff shows the capability to becoming one of the more highly recruited linebackers the state has seen in numerous years.

Being able to visit the Hogs with an offer in his pocket and try on the Razorback uniform was special, he said.

"It felt good knowing they offered me and had me come on a visit," he said.

While talking with Pittman, Huff said the head coach urged him to be a Hog. He felt a connection with linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

"Coach Scherer was really chill," Huff said. "I really like him. He's a good coach. He really wants me to come play for him. He really feel like he wants to be there and is really positive about things and wants to get you to be your best."

Huff said he plans to visit others schools while eyeing a trip back to Fayetteville.

"I'll probably be back for the spring game," he said.

