Wildcats overcome shooting woes

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona is one of college basketball's best offensive teams, top 10 in scoring, assists, tempo.

When the shots weren't falling and the pace became a grind, the Wildcats turned to their defense.

Turns out, they're pretty good on that end, too.

Overcoming a second shaky shooting game, No. 3 Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to beat rival Arizona State 67-56 on Saturday.

"We're a good defensive team and to be able to hang your hat on your defense in a stretch where your offense is struggling like it is, it's very important to competing for championships," Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd said.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) opened the game missing open shots all over the floor and clanked their first 14 attempts from the three-point arc. Arizona shot 32% from the floor, went 3 for 23 on three-pointers and had nearly as many turnovers (12) as assists (14).

The Wildcats managed to hang around despite their shooting woes and their defense carried them in the second half to remain undefeated (11-0) at home.

Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo led Arizona with 14 points each.

"To have a good offense, you've got to have a good defense," said Arizona's Christian Koloko, who had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. "Even though shots aren't going in offense, you've got to keep playing hard on defense."

Arizona State (6-12, 2-6) managed to slow down one of the nation's fastest-tempo teams and seemed to have the Wildcats on the ropes several times. The Sun Devils kept letting the cold-shooting Wildcats hang around, then went cold themselves to lose for the 11th time in 12 games at McKale Center.

DJ Horne led Arizona State with 15 points, but had just two in the second half.

"They're a great defensive team and it definitely showed with their size," Horne said. "It was hard to drive into some gaps and rebounding."

NO. 2 GONZAGA 104,

PORTLAND 72

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 18 3-pointers to beat Portland for its 10th consecutive victory.

Drew Timme had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Anton Watson also scored 16 for Gonzaga (17-2, 6-0 West Coast), which won its 64th consecutive home game, longest streak in the nation. Chet Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Zags and Julian Strawther scored 14.

Mike Meadows scored 19 points and Tyler Robertson 17 for rejuvenated Portland (11-10, 2-4), which is enjoying its best season in years under new Coach Shantay Legans. The Pilots were hurt by 36% shooting.

NO. 7 UCLA 66, STANFORD 43

LOS ANGELES -- Jules Bernard scored 16 points and No. 7 UCLA stymied Stanford's shooters in a victory to regain sole possession of first place in the Pac-12.

The Bruins (16-2) won their sixth in a row and improved to 8-1 in league play, snapping a tie atop the league standings with Arizona.

Jake Kyman added a season-high 15 points, bolstering the Bruins' offense with leading scorer Johnny Juzang in covid-19 protocols for the second consecutive game. Tyger Campbell had 10 points and nine assists.

Isa Silva scored eight points off the bench to lead Stanford (12-7, 5-4), which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Cardinal never led and struggled from the start, making just one basket in the game's first six minutes.

NO. 7 HOUSTON 63, UCF 49

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Kyler Edwards scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and Josh Carlton added 13 points and 14 rebounds as No. 7 Houston beat UCF for its 10th consecutive victory.

Houston (18-2, 7-0 American) rallied from an early nine-point deficit and maintained control the final 30 minutes of the game. The Cougars closed the first half with a 19-4 run and held firm in the second half after UCF clawed to within 42-39. After UCF got within 47-43 midway through the second half with 6:20 to play, Houston responded with a 10-3 burst keyed by two Taze Moore three-pointers to push its lead back out to 57-46.

UCF (12-7, 4-5) lost its second consecutive game and for a third time in the past five games.

NO. 9 DUKE 74,

LOUISVILLE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- AJ Griffin scored 22 points, including consecutive three-pointers during a late 12-0 run to help Duke escape.

The Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 ACC) led 24-8 after 10 minutes before Louisville eventually rallied to forge several ties, the last at 60-all on El Ellis' long three-pointer with 8:28 remaining. Wendell Moore Jr.'s two free throws put Duke back up 62-60 before Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams followed with timely blocks, the latter of which set up Griffin's critical three-pointer to make it 65-60.

NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 83,

MICHIGAN 67

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points as Michigan State held off its in-state rival.

The Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn't have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser scored 14, A.J. Hoggard had 11 points.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 73,

ST. JOHN'S 62

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Collin Gillespie scored 17 points, and Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels each had 15 as Villanova used a three-point-happy first half to cruise.

The Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) put this one away with a decisive 19-2 run and nine three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes for their third consecutive win.

NO. 15 SO. CALIFORNIA 79,

CALIFORNIA 72

LOS ANGELES -- Isaiah Mobley scored a career-high 24 points, Boogie Ellis added a season-high 21 and No.. 15 Southern California held off California.

Mobley bounced back after missing a potential game-tying three-pointer during Thursday's loss against Stanford. The 6-10 junior, who leads the Pac-12 in rebounding and is sixth in scoring, was 9 of 21 from the floor and also grabbed six rebounds.

Mobley provided some breathing room with 1:06 remaining when he hit a jumper as the shot clock expired to put the Trojans up 74-69.

Ellis was 8 of 10 from the floor in 37 minutes. The junior guard had six points during a 21-4 run during the first half that allowed the Trojans to take control.

Chevez Goodwin added 10 points for USC (18-3, 8-3 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five.

NO. 20 UCONN 57,

DEPAUL 50

CHICAGO -- R.J. Cole scored 25 points to help No. 20 Connecticut beat DePaul for its fifth consecutive win.

Cole scored over half of his team's first-half points, helping the Huskies (15-4, 6-2 Big East) continue their surge up the conference standings.

The Blue Demons (10-10, 1-9) have lost nine of their last 10 after going 9-1 to start the season. Javan Johnson led DePaul with 18 points.

NO. 21 XAVIER 74,

CREIGHTON 64

OMAHA, Neb. -- Jack Nunge and Paul Scruggs fueled a dramatic second-half turnaround that saw Xavier score 29 of the first 31 points of the period to wipe out a 17-point deficit agains Creighton.

Scruggs scored 18 points and Nunge made a career-high four three-pointers and had all 16 of his points in the second half as the Musketeers won for the first time in three games. Zach Freemantle had 16 points and Nate Johnson made five three-pointers for all 15 of his points.

NO. 24 ILLINOIS 59,

NORTHWESTERN 56

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Kofi Cockburn returned from a concussion and scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Illinois.

Cockburn hit 10 of 17 shots, but his teammates combined for a dismal 12-of-34 shooting clip, allowing the Wildcats to hang around despite going 20 of 56 from the floor and 6 of 18 from three-point range.

NO. 25 DAVIDSON 77,

LA SALLE 69

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, Foster Loyer added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and Davidson held off La Salle in Bob McKillop's 1,000th game as head coach of the Wildcats.

The 71-year-old McKillop is 624-376 during his 33 seasons at Davidson.

