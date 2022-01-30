Zebras win, keep conference slate clean

Pine Bluff High School remained unbeaten in 5A-South Conference boys basketball after beating Texarkana 62-42 on Friday at McFadden Gymnasium.

Courtney Crutchfield scored 20 points for the second game in a row, and Troy'reon Ramos netted 10 for the Zebras (11-6, 6-0), who remain tied for first place with Lake Hamilton. Pine Bluff will visit Hot Springs on Tuesday before hosting Lake Hamilton on Thursday.

Texarkana fell to 1-9 and 0-4.

Dollarway 63, Helena-West Helena Central 50

At Dollarway, the Cardinals (2-13, 2-6 in 3A-6) won for the second time in the last three games and stunned a Cougars team (9-6, 3-5) that was looking to climb back into the conference race.

No statistics were available. Dollarway will visit Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock on Tuesday.

Magnolia 55, Watson Chapel 47

In Magnolia, the Wildcats' upset bid was spoiled down the stretch, and the 4A No. 1-ranked Panthers (15-0, 6-0 in 4A-8) are still unbeaten on the season.

Watson Chapel (12-8, 6-2) led by 6 points in the third quarter, but committed 2 turnovers, missed 4 free throws and gave up 2 offensive rebounds for layups in the clutch.

Derrian Ford scored 26 points and pulled down 8 rebounds to lead Magnolia.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak by the Wildcats, who led 26-25 at halftime. They will host Camden Fairview on Tuesday.

Also Friday: In boys action, Lake Hamilton beat White Hall 71-46. In girls, Lake Hamilton beat White Hall 63-40 and Magnolia beat Watson Chapel 45-12.