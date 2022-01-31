Airstrikes in Iraq take out 9 militants

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi airstrikes killed nine suspected Islamic State fighters, including four Lebanese, in retaliation for an IS attack on Iraqi army barracks earlier this month, officials said Sunday.

IS gunmen in Iraq broke into a barracks in the mountainous al-Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan. 21, killed a guard and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept. It was one of the boldest attacks by the militants in recent weeks and came amid an uptick in violence that stoked fears the group has been reenergized.

Yehia Rasool, the spokesman for Iraq's commander in chief, said the joint military operations room and the air force identified the cell behind the attack as its members hid in al-Azim, north of Baghdad.

Three airstrikes were launched that killed the nine militants, he said.

A security official told The Associated Press that four among the killed were Lebanese, natives of the northern town of Tripoli. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Lebanon's Al-Jadeed TV gave a higher death toll, saying that five Lebanese were killed in Iraq. One family member appealed in the broadcast to Lebanese authorities to facilitate return of the bodies.

Also Sunday, Iraqi anti-terrorism units carried out an inspection campaign in seven prisons in Iraq holding IS militants. The move comes after IS militants carried out a prison attack in northeastern Syria that lasted for over a week.

The attack on the prison in Hassakeh province was carried out by about 200 militants who were joined by rioting inmates, leaving dozens killed while an unknown number of suspects escaped.

On Sunday, the U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced the end of its sweep operations in the prison "by eliminating the last pockets in the northern dormitories where [Islamic State group] terrorists had been barricaded."

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said most of the prison inmates and militants have surrendered, and scores were killed.

IS was dealt a final blow in 2019 when it lost its last territory in southeast Syria during the U.S.-led military campaign in cooperation with Syrian Kurdish-led forces. But thousands of militants melted into the desert and have continued to wage attacks.

Meanwhile, Kuwait suspended flights to Iraq for a week starting Sunday, citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended.

Kuwait Airways, the country's main carrier, said in a statement Saturday that flights to Iraq were temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to "current conditions."

Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport this month damaging two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the main national airline. The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone attacks often targeting the U.S. and its allies, as well as Iraqi government institutions. The attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militia groups.

Iraqi authorities said in a statement late Saturday they had apprehended a person allegedly behind the airport attack. The individual was arrested at a checkpoint near the northern province of Kirkuk en route to Irbil in the Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region. The statement provided no further details.

Information for this article was contributed by Qassim Abdul-Zahra of The Associated Press.