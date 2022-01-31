Arkansas adds 8,698 new covid cases

Covid-19 hospitalizations as well as active cases fell Monday, even though the state Department of Health combined three days of numbers because they are switching to a new data system.

"Today’s report includes the data from this past weekend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Monday afternoon. "The steady decline in active cases and lower new cases continue to show us moving in the right direction, but we still have work to do on the vaccination front. Let’s all do our part."

Another 8,698 new cases were added Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 776,759.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell for the sixth day in a row, meaning that more people have recovered from the disease each day than have been diagnosed with it. The count fell by 11,684, to 63,306.

There were 1,715 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Monday afternoon, five fewer than Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 12 to 9,628.

Read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.



