Arkansas House districts take center stage in federal court hearing this week for preliminary injunction

Attorneys from the Arkansas attorney general's office and the ACLU will square off Tuesday afternoon in federal court as the latter attempts to block implementation of a newly drawn state House map that it says dilutes the influence of Black voters in Arkansas by placing too many of them into too few Black-majority districts.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel against the state Board of Apportionment, says the 11 Black-majority districts drawn on the new House map underrepresent those minority voters in the state by a five-district margin.

The state has 100 House districts. Blacks make up almost 16% of the state's population according to the 2020 U.S. census. That would equal 16 House districts.

Dependent upon the outcome of this week's preliminary injunction hearing is Black voter representation in the Arkansas House in this year's election.

Dependent upon the outcome of the lawsuit itself is Black representation in the House for the coming decade.

At its least complex, the basic issue the lawsuit seeks to address is the plaintiffs' claim of under-representation of Black Arkansans in the decennial reapportionment of state House districts.

The current House map approved by the Arkansas Board of Apportionment's three members -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston -- has 11 House districts in which Black voters constitute a majority of voters in those districts.

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Arkansas say that under-represents Black voters by a five-district margin, with illustrative maps filed to demonstrate how an additional five majority Black districts could be carved out.

To that end, on Dec. 29, ACLU attorneys filed the lawsuit seeking to force the state to redraw the House district map in such a way as to provide additional majority Black districts as a way of ensuring Black voters' full enfranchisement under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which allows voters to seek judicial relief if they believe their voting rights have been denied or limited on the basis of their race, color or membership in a language minority group.

In this week's hearing, which is expected to last four or more days, the plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky, who is presiding over the case. If the injunction is granted, it will compel the state to redraw the House district map in such a way that meets the court's approval before the upcoming primary election in May.

According to the American Bar Association, a plaintiff must satisfy a four-factor test to qualify for injunctive relief : "(1) that [the plaintiff] is likely to succeed on the merits of his claims; (2) that [the plaintiff] is likely to suffer irreparable harm without preliminary relief; (3) the balance of equities between the parties support an injunction; and (4) the injunction is in the public interest."

Last week, attorneys for Hutchinson, Rutledge and Thurston filed a motion to quash subpoenas seeking testimony from the three Board of Apportionment members at the injunction hearing. Although Rudofsky has yet to rule on the motion, he alerted attorneys at a telephone hearing last week to be prepared to be in court until 7 p.m. each evening this week until the matter of the preliminary injunction is resolved, and to prepare to be in court on Saturday if the matter has not been settled by the end of the day on Friday.

He said he may hold the motion to quash in abeyance until examination of lower level staffers has been completed to see if more information is needed that only the three constitutional officers may provide.