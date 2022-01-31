Arkansas looks to continue hot streak

Arkansas at No. 4 Tennessee

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tenn.

RECORDS Tennessee 18-2, 7-1 SEC; Arkansas 14-6, 4-3

SERIES Tennessee leads 33-5

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TENNESSEE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Tamari Key, 6-6, Jr.;9.9;8.4

F Alexis Dye, 6-0, Gr.;9.5;8.0

G/F Rae Burrell 6-1, Sr.;8.9;2.5

G Jordan Horston 6-2, Jr.;15.8;9.6

G Jordan Walker, 5-8, Gr.;7.8;3.7

COACH Kellie Harper (56-20 in her third season as coach at Tennessee)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Fr.;10.7;3.1

G Sasha Goforth, 6-1, So.;11.2;5.3

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Sr.;13.8;4.2

G Makayla Daniels, 5-9, Jr.;15.0;5.4

F Jersey Wolfenbarger, 6-5,Fr.;7.0;3.5

COACH Mike Neighbors (92-56 in fifth season at Arkansas, 190-97 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Tennessee;;Arkansas

71.0;Points for;76.8

55.3 Points against;62.2

15.9;Rebound margin;-1.3

-3.1Turnover margin;5.7

42.4;FG pct.;42.0

30.4;3-pt pct.;34.9

63.2;FT pct.;69.6

CHALK TALK Tennessee won the earlier meeting in Fayetteville 70-63 as the Lady Vols rallied late to win. … The Lady Vols have now won back-to-back games in the series after Arkansas had won two straight.

— Paul Boyd

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team is brimming with confidence while riding a three-game winning streak, but it will be needed as the Razorbacks take on No. 4 Tennessee tonight in Knoxville.

The Razorbacks (14-6, 4-3 SEC) haven't had much luck in Thompson-Boling Arena over they years, winning just twice in 17 tries, but Coach Mike Neighbors' group did manage an 80-79 road win against the Lady Vols in 2019.

But Arkansas comes into the 6 p.m. Central tip with plenty of momentum coming off a 90-76 win over No. 12 LSU, while Tennessee (18-2, 7-1) was upset 71-61 by Auburn on Thursday.

The Arkansas trio of Amber Ramirez, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels combined for 65 points and 11-of-19 shooting from three-point range. The Razorbacks' 90 points are the most a Kim Mulkey-coached team has allowed in regulation since Baylor beat Iowa State 95-91 in February 2002, per ESPN stats.

The Lady Vols committed 22 turnovers and were outscored 21-10 in the fourth quarter as Auburn notched its first league win of the season in the 10-point loss Thursday.

The Razorbacks are playing with loads of confidence, and Neighbors said that's vital.

"I think it makes you play harder," Neighbors said. "I think it makes you play better. It makes you play more together. All the things that coaches want you to be more of, confidence is that.

"I'll tell you I don't know all the right buttons to push with this particular team yet. There's a lotta trial and error to that."

The Razorbacks struggled to guard the taller Lady Vols as five players fouled out in a 70-63 loss four weeks ago in Walton Arena. Neighbors said a talk with the SEC coordinator of officials while watching film has been beneficial in improving some defensive technique and not being whistled for as many fouls.

"She gave me some really, really good feedback what we can improve technically to maybe not get called for so many of those fouls," Neighbors said. "As a result, you're seeing some of that in games where our technique is better."

Those were big issues against Tennessee the first time as Arkansas led 48-45 after three quarters, but the Lady Vols rallied for the win.

Tennessee took advantage of a huge advantage from the foul line, making 23 of 36 for the game and 11 of 16 in the final quarter. Arkansas was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the game.

The Razorbacks also shot 30% from the floor and 8 of 40 (20%) from three-point range. Arkansas has reversed that fortune lately to the tune of a combined 50% from the floor in the last three games and 46% from three-point range.

Subtract a 3 of 17 start from beyond the arc in the first half against Mississippi State and the Razorbacks are 34 of 64 (53%).

Neighbors also said his team will need to compete collectively against Tennessee, rather than looking at it as winning each matchup like the Razorbacks have done lately.

"We don't match up well individually with them," Neighbors said. "You may see 12 or 14 kids play in shorter spurts."

That's different from the last few games where he's used a shorter rotation. But he acknowledged it wasn't anything those players had done wrong. It was simply what the opponent dictated, Neighbors said. But he said the bench would be needed tonight.

Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said her team is still adjusting to the loss of reserve Keyen Green to a season-ending injury.

"We looked shaky and that is concerning," Harper said. "We need more confidence, because we do not have Keyen. We've handled adversity all year so we have to be able to pick it up.

"I thought for the first time in a long time we looked a little frustrated out on the court. You have to credit Auburn for that."

Green was one of five Lady Vols in double figures in the first meeting against Arkansas with 11 points in 13 minutes. Tamari Key, a 6-6 junior, led the way with 17 point, 8 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

Rae Burrell, a preseason All-SEC selection, scored just two points in 12 minutes in her first game back after being sidelined by a knee injury four weeks ago in Fayetteville. But the 6-1 senior has scored in double figures in three of Tennessee's last four games.