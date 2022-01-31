Artists find home in downtown Springdale

Leigh Waycaster Pronia, Rachel McClintock, Amber Perrodin, Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, Northwest Arkansas Council, Jill Dabbs, Downtown Springdale, Sharon Killian, Art Ventures, Asheville, N.C., Jennifer Matsubara, owner of Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe, Interform,Congolese,Shiloh Museum of Ozark History,

SPRINGDALE -- Downtown Springdale is becoming an artist enclave, according to one merchant.

Visitors can find much to enjoy: Murals on buildings. Rotating art installations in a former hardware store. Soap makers, cake bakers and a woodworker plying their crafts. Pop-up galleries featuring local artists in banks, restaurants and stores. A yearly fashion show featuring designs of the local artists.

The city also offers the promise of public art in a renewed Luther George Park and Jones Center. Local art projects were used to draw residents to public input sessions, and local artists are working as part of the design teams for these spaces.

"I always find inspiration here," said Leigh Waycaster Pronia, soap maker and owner of Milk & Sugar Bath Co. on Emma Avenue.

Waycaster Pronia said she wants to help her neighbors express the pride in Springdale she feels.

This soap and candle maker noted that many shops in the region have candle scents named after their cities. But Springdale does not, and she intends to make one.

"There are not a lot of things handmade in Springdale," she said. "I want to change that."

Rachel McClintock, who has a shop and studio on Spring Street for her handmade furniture and other woodworking pieces, said she found a supportive arts community in Springdale and a community receptive to their work.

The development of the arts community probably came from the collision of a happy accident and purposeful planning, said Amber Perrodin.

Perrodin is an artist, printmaker, owner of an art supply company on North Shiloh Street and community manager for the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange in Springdale, a nonprofit agency supporting artists with studio space, galleries and grants. The program is an effort of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of Downtown Springdale, said the city's 2015 master plan designated downtown as an arts district. Her organization is charged with developing a vibrant downtown area.

"Art brings us a world view that is more expansive," said Sharon Killian, president of Art Ventures in Fayetteville. The nonprofit program provides support for artists with galleries to display their art to make it accessible and educate the public about the value of art.

McClintock said her gallery enables her to talk to every person that buys one of her pieces. She has extensively studied dendrochronology of trees -- or how they grow -- and shares her knowledge about the piece.

She said she wants her customers to have a greater respect for the tree and where it was sourced.

Support

McClintock spent time learning woodworking in the Asheville, N.C., area. But she found the atmosphere to be competitive and negative.

"And, on the East Coast, there are a thousand craftsmen better than you," she said. "It's less about support and more about competition."

McClintock said she appreciates the support from the arts community in Springdale.

"If you call them on the phone, they will pick up and talk to you," she said.

She also noted the public comes mostly without judgment.

McClintock said business is good, despite being her shop hidden behind the construction of the Via Emma residential complex rising at Emma and Spring. The demand for her cutting boards hasn't left time to fill her gallery with her furniture, she said.

Waycaster Pronia noted the support of Jennifer Matsubara, owner of Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe, a longtime establishment on Emma.

Waycaster Pronia started her craft at home as a way to deal with stress at work. When bars and balls of soap were stacked in her living room, she started selling at craft fairs, she said.

With Matsubara's encouragement, Waycaster Pronia rented a space just a few doors down from the cake shop, which also displays and sells works of a local potter.

McClintock also noted the support she received from the owner of her building, Greg Taylor. But Taylor demurred, saying he's just a Realtor who loves Springdale and wants downtown to be successful.

As Taylor looks for clients downtown, he considers different uses for the buildings -- something that will be sustainable downtown, he said.

He added he's turned down several opportunities that just didn't fit into the mix of downtown or what he wanted as a landlord.

Taylor owns the building that housed Spring Street Grill on Spring Street. The popular eatery had to change its business model due to covid-19. The grill's owner downsized to the space next to the grill's old location and focused on catering. But the business still sells its famous pies and orange rolls from that little storefront on Spring Street.

Taylor said he plans high-end apartments above the old grill building. The building's future residents will be able to shop at McClintock's store.

"We want to surround her with people that can support her business," he said.

Personality

Springdale is lucky, McClintock said. The city for many years was overlooked as the region's other downtown districts boomed.

But that allowed the arts community to try new things and grow their art along with the district, she said.

Dabbs said Springdale's diversity makes its art personality unique.

Interform, an association dedicated to fashion design, offers sewing classes for Congolese and Marshallese residents and features their designs in its display windows and local fashion shows. The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History opened its meeting room for a man from the Marshall Islands to build a traditional boat -- which was sent back to his homeland. Dia de Los Muertos -- the Day of the Dead in Hispanic tradition -- was the feature of an exhibit last fall.

Perrodin, a Springdale native, noted she's the fifth generation of her family to live and work downtown.

"I know what was and what could have been," she said of downtown. "I want to bring back downtown Springdale and make it just as cool as the other towns."

Dabbs credited Perrodin and other artists who were involved in downtown development when the Downtown Master Plan was adopted in 2015.

Artists are attracted to downtown Springdale because space is affordable. McClintock and Waycaster Pronia create their pieces in the back of their buildings. Open space allows customers to watch these artists at work.

The current mix of artists might lead outsiders to consider handcrafting as Springdale's art niche. The experts say that identity is still developing.

"Craft is art," Killian said. "And, sure, it will be a mix. That mix has to do with the community and who they are."

Dabbs agreed.

"Each community is going to be reflective of the personality of the people who live there," she said. "Each has different nuances and history."

Woodworker Rachel McClintock speaks Thursday about her woodworking at her studio in downtown Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/220131Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Woodworker Rachel McClintock speaks Thursday about her woodworking at her studio in downtown Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/220131Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Woodworker Rachel McClintock speaks Thursday about her woodworking at her studio in downtown Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/220131Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

