Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 18

Burg Der Gustropub

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Warewash machine had 0 ppm chlorine concentration.

Noncritical violations: None

CVS Pharmacy

2833 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Domino's

2840 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: No paper towels at hand washing sink in prep area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Employee not rinsing dishes after washing and before sanitizing at three-compartment sink. Test strips at three compartment sink are expired. Buildup of dust on ceiling and fans of walk-in cooler.

Fast Lane Entertainment

1117 N. Dixieland Road, Lowell

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food prep area blocked by food container lid. No hand drying towels available at kitchen handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Littlefield Express

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hot water handle at three compartment sink. Employees are turning on a valve under sink for hot water.

McDonald's

503 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Hand towels not available at hand wash sink in food prep area.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

2502 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

The Buttered Biscuit

1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chlorine sanitizer bucket greater than 200 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer bucket being stored directly on floor of prep area.

Walgreens

3499 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Missing a wall plug in walk-in cooler.

Jan. 19

Casey's General Store

2401 W. Olive St., Rogers

Critical violations: Bakery items including brownie bites and peanut butter squares not labeled.

Noncritical violations: No written bodily fluid release cleanup procedures available. No test strips available. Permit expired.

El Campesino Supermercado & Restaurant

1902 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Carton of eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in restaurant refrigerator. Raw meats stored above ready-to-eat foods in cold hold unit. Tamales stored in large pot in walk-in cooler kept at 46 degrees. No date marks on food items in refrigerator or walk-in cooler. Test strips not available to test strength of chemical sanitizing solution.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Raw meat debris buildup on grinder power button in walk-in cooler.

Kum & Go

2400 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No written bodily fluid release event cleanup procedures available.

La Quinta Inn

1001 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quaternary ammonium test strips for sanitizer expired 2/15/19.

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple food containers (salsa, sauces, and some meats) in walk-in cooler did not have a covering. Chili in walk-in cooler at 57 degrees in middle of product. Employees said chili was prepared this morning. Food items (salsas and cheese) were not date marked in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Container holding taco shells is cracked and being held together using tape.

Sonic

4420 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spilled ice cream in bottom of ice cream machine. Dust buildup into balls of fuzz along front wall of walk-in cooler interior. Lockers by rear hand sink, drawers with cloths and aprons, floors under shelving and near front desk are dirty and have grime in excess of what could have occurred if cleaned last night.

Starbucks Coffee

4520 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some employees making drinks do not have hair restraints.

Starbucks Coffee

913 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple workers making customer drinks without wearing hair restraints.

Jan. 20

ABC Happy Kids Learning Center

301 S.E. 28h St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine rinse temperature only reached 161 degrees. This was checked with a maximum registering thermometer. Facility shall use the three-compartment sink for sanitizing until dish machine rinse reaches the correct temperature of 165 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or a maximum registering thermometer available to check dish machine.

Daylight Donut

200 S. Bloomington St., Suite J, Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Peak Nutrition

200 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Used container and utensils in hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: Establishment lacks written procedure for bodily fluid release event. No sanitizer on site.

Jan. 21

Dollar General

149 Barris Lane, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottom of milk and deli coolers have buildup of spilled milk and egg. Permit expired 10/31/2021.

E-Z Mart Food Store

137 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Two packages of Buddig turkey slices and two packages of Buddig beef slices exceed the manufacturer's use-by-date of 1/8/22.

Noncritical violations: None

Kennedy Coffee

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple employee beverages in unapproved containers in prep area. Chlorine sanitizer 0 ppm. Dough mixer has buildup of food residue on inner bowl.

Noncritical violations: No written bodily fluid release cleanup procedures available. No test strips available.

Suvidha Indian Groceries

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at prep hand wash sink. No date marking on cut melon.

Noncritical violations: None

Suvidha Indian Groceries/SS BV Foods

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: No soap at hand wash sink in employee bathroom.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Ceiling is high, with exposed pipes and HVAC material. Permit expired 9/30/2021.

Taco Bell

106 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Establishment had no written cleaning procedure for bodily fluid release event.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 18 -- Aldi's, 1006 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St., Suite 100, Bentonville; Braum's, 2305 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Dairy Queen, 119 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Element By Westin, 3401 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Jan. 19 -- Subway, 213 W. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Jan. 20 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 2503 N. Second St., Rogers; ABC Happy Kids Learning Center, 1700 Commerce Drive, Rogers; Benton County Juvenile Detention Center, 1301 Melissa Drive, Suite 1, Bentonville

Jan. 21 -- Ridge Nutrition Co., 1026 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Sweet Freedom Cheese-Retail, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Space 4, Bentonville; The Giving Tree Pre-K Learning, 818 Carson Drive, Bentonville