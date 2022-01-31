Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

'Cats' sets Little Rock shows for May at Robinson Center

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:55 p.m.
The North American Tour Company of "Cats" brings the show to Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall May 20-22. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Matthew Murphy)

A national touring company will bring “Cats” to the stage of Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall. 

The shows are set for 7:30 p.m. on May 20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 21; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 22.

The show was originally scheduled for May 2020, part of Celebrity Attractions’ 2019-20 season, and was postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets — $31-$81 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Robinson Center Box Office; call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com

The show involves Andrew Lloyd Webber’s settings to music of poems from T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.”

The new North American tour, the first based on the 2016 Broadway revival, features new sound design, direction and choreography.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT