Coalition, led by Texarkana businessman, lobbies for more I-49 funding

TEXARKANA -- Leadership of a group that works to secure funding to complete Interstate 49 met recently with a U.S. Senator in Louisiana to discuss strategy.

I-49 International Coalition President Curt Green and Executive Director Gard Wayt met recently in Baton Rouge with Louisiana's senior U.S. Sen. Dr. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, to discuss the status of I-49 in Louisiana and Arkansas.

Green is a Texarkana businessman and developer who has long championed I-49.

The main topic of discussion was potential funding from the recently-passed federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to finish I-49 in Louisiana and Arkansas.

The biggest remaining gap in I-49 is a 139-mile stretch between Texarkana and Fort Smith. It has been dubbed "The Missing Link," by officials and proponents who want to complete the route.

Another 13-mile segment, between Barling and Alma in Arkansas, is scheduled for completion beginning this fall, and will finish the connection from Fort Smith north to Canada by way of I-49 and I-29 -- and to Duluth, Minn., and the Great Lakes by way of I-49 and I-35.

There is also a 3.5-mile Inner-City Connector remaining to be completed in Shreveport, La.; a 5.5-mile Inner-City Connector in Lafayette, La.; and four segments totaling 60 miles to be completed between Lafayette and New Orleans.

The I-49 Coalition includes cities, counties, Chambers of Commerce, associations, businesses and individuals throughout Mid-America. They work with federal, state and local officials toward the earliest possible completion of I-49.