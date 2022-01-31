CYCLING: British racer locks dowup Cyclo-cross championship

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tom Pidcock was Superman on Sunday.

The Briton attacked on the fourth lap of the elite men's race of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships and never looked back. His gap at the finish was 30 seconds, giving him enough time to assume the Superman position on his bike as he crossed the line.

With a deep team, Belgium's strategy was to try attacks from several different riders at favorites Pidcock and the Netherlands Lars van der Haar to try and break the race apart. Michael Vanthouenhout made the initial attack on the fourth lap, but Pidcock was able to match the move and come around Vanthouenhout to storm away from the field.

"I think after the first half lap, I knew I had really good legs," Pidcock said. "I was really aware of the tactics that Belgium were trying to play. When Michael [Vanthourenhout] attacked, he went really hard up the climb. When I came over the top of him, I thought now everyone's kind of suffering, so it'd be a good time to go."

Van der Haar and Belgium's Eli Iserbyt emerged from a chase group of five with three laps to go locked in the battle for the last two podium positions. Van der Haar outsprinted Iserbyt for the silver.

"I messed up a little bit when Pidcock went and I was way too far back," van der Haar said. "I knew that I was riding for second. I wanted to go a little bit earlier, but [Clement] Venturini just kept pushing. And he actually brought Eli back for me. In the sprint, I believed in myself that I could beat Eli and I was just waiting for his move. For me, he did it at the best possible moment. I was able to sit on his wheel and then tried to finish it off in the sprint. But those last three laps were brutal to keep going."

The victory is the first elite world championship in cyclo-cross for Great Britian. Pidcock won the Olympic mountain bike gold medal this past summer.

"The sport is growing every year in the UK," Pidcock said. "The elite races are the biggest in the sport and to put on one of those jerseys is kind of a statement that Britain is getting on the map in cyclo-cross, and I think it's great to help the sport become more international."

Curtis White was the best-placed American, finishing 12th.

"As an American racing this race, there's a lot of pride," White said. "This is an event that I've been looking forward to for several years now. Having the spectators and the crowds there today really made the environment. I take a lot of pride in being able to perform at a high level. And this, for me, was one of the best rides that I've had in my career."

Jan Christen of Switzerland took the day's first victory, outsprinting Belgium's Aaron Dockx and Great Britain's Nathan Smith at the line to claim the junior men's rainbow jersey. Andrew August was the first American to cross the line, finishing fifth.

The women's U23 race also came down to a final sprint. Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands took the victory. Her compatriot Shirin Van Anrooij took silver. Fem van Empel, also of the Netherlands, came in third. The three were deadlocked for much of the race before van Empel faced some untimely mechanical issues allowing the other two to pull away. Madigan Munro and Katie Clouse were the best-placed Americans, finishing eighth and ninth.