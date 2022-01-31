Denver rides Jokic to lopsided victory

MILWAUKEE -- Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and 9 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Milwaukee Bucks 136-100 on Sunday night.

The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season. He matched his season high for assists.

"He likes to win," Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said about Jokic. "He's going to do whatever it takes to win. Credit to him."

Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Monte Morris had 18 and Will Barton 15 for the Nuggets. They improved to 4-0 on a six-game trip and matched their longest winning streak of the season. Denver has won six of the last seven and 13 of the last 19 road games against Milwaukee.

"We had a lot of guys shoot the ball really really well tonight," Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said. "This is a really really good win for us."

The Nuggets had a season-high 39 assists, four more than they had against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 15.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half. He was the MVP in consecutive seasons before Jokic earned that honor last season.

Jrue Holiday scored 14 points, and Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks), who guarded Jokic throughout the contest, added 11 for the Bucks. Grayson Allen finished with 11 points in his second start since serving a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul 2 on the Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso that resulted in a fractured right wrist.

"Any time you can win all fourth quarters that means your starters are playing really well and your bench is playing really well," Malone said.

Denver took control in the third quarter. The Nuggets led 118-93 when the Bucks called a timeout with 5:55 left to play and cleared the bench.

"They were significantly better than us tonight," Budenholzer said.

Jokic passed to Barton, who flipped a no-luck pass to Gordon for an uncontested dunk that capped a 12-5 run and gave Denver a 77-62 lead with 8:27 left in the third quarter. The Bucks immediately called a timeout to figure out how to stop the Nuggets. They never did.

"He (Jokic) was sitting there picking us apart," Holliday said. "We didn't give ourselves a chance to win."

SUNS 115, SPURS 110

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker scored 28 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 26 and Phoenix overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 10th consecutive game.

The NBA-leading Suns became the first team in the league with 40 wins -- against only nine losses. The victory also assured that Coach Monty Williams and the rest of the coaching staff will lead Team LeBron in the All-Star Game next month.

Booker hit back-to-back three-pointers late in the fourth to turn a two-point deficit into a 112-108 lead with 1:18 left. He finished 12 of 24 from the floor, going 4 of 9 from three-point range.

The Spurs took a 91-79 lead into the final quarter, but the Suns erased that advantage in less than 3 1/2 minutes. They used a 14-point run -- highlighted by Cam Johnson's powerful one-handed jam -- to take a 96-93 lead.

HAWKS 129, LAKERS 121

ATLANTA -- Trae Young scored 36 points and Atlanta earned its seventh consecutive win by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat Los Angeles.

Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points.

Malik Monk (Bentonville) led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers' third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James.

James was not with the team due to continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment.

The Hawks matched their longest win streak of the season by charging back after trailing 101-91 entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis, returning after missing one game with a sore right wrist, had 27 points for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook added 20 points.

MAGIC 110, MAVERICKS 108

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and Orlando overcame Luka Doncic's seventh triple-double of the season to beat Dallas.

Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped NBA-worst Orlando win consecutive games for the second time this season.

Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

BULLS 130,

TRAIL BLAZERS 116

CHICAGO -- Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and Chicago overcame a slow to start to beat Portland.

Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.

C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21.

CLIPPERS 115, HORNETS 90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, helping Los Angeles beat Charlotte.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16 points for the Clippers. They improved to 4-3 on an eight-game trip.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 0 turnovers for Charlotte. Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 126,

JAZZ 106

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and Minnesota routed shorthanded Utah.

Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 consecutive points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels' 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep.

Utah didn't have much of an answer for Towns. The Wolves' big man picked up his 10th assist late in the fourth quarter on a corner three-pointer by Jordan McLaughlin.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 and Mike Conley 22 for Utah, which lost its fifth in a row.

PISTONS 115, CAVALIERS 105

DETROIT -- Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Detroit overcame a terrible start to beat Cleveland.

After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter.

Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pistons end a four-game skid.

Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley added 18. The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.