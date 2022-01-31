Dictatorship, American style

Joe Biden has now gone where perhaps even Donald Trump feared to tread--implying that any election his party doesn't win will be illegitimate; more precisely, that November's congressional elections can't be considered free and fair (that is, democratic) unless the Senate abolishes the filibuster in order to pass voting legislation he favors.

But the filibuster is still there and the legislation didn't pass, which means that election procedures will still be determined by the states and that states governed by Republicans will continue to conduct elections in a manner that Democrats disapprove (and their voters approve).

Drop boxes won't be as pervasive or early voting days as numerous as Democrats demand and voter identification that Democrats oppose and overwhelming majorities of the public favor will be in place in many places, courtesy of our autocracy masquerading as a democracy.

We are thus left with an object lesson on the perils of intemperate rhetoric and absurd arguments when employed in the service of dubious, unlikely to be met goals.

By equating voter laws like those enacted in Georgia with "Jim Crow on steroids" and claiming that the only means of saving democracy was to pass bills in the Senate favored by Democrats, and then implying that coming elections would be illegitimate if that didn't happen when it wasn't likely to happen (and didn't), Biden and minions have now taken themselves down a dead end from which they won't be able to easily back out.

Based on the logic of their claims on behalf of democracy, the Democrats have dismally failed in their bid to save it. Due to 50 Republican and two Democratic senators (adding up to a voting majority in a 100-member body), what James Madison, Ben Franklin and company did back in 1787 is now abruptly undone.

Our system of self-government has produced an outcome that destroys our system of self-government, at least in the increasingly weird world that Democrats inhabit.

The elections scheduled for November will presumably still be held, but if Democrats truly mean what they say, they will be mostly empty exercises, akin to the charades that used to be held in "people's democracies." In oblivious emulation of dictators throughout time, Democrats claim that democracy is being sabotaged by "domestic enemies" and various subversive elements (which apparently include members of a democratically elected upper chamber of a bicameral legislature who oppose what Biden and crew favor).

There are, in short, few things more irresponsible than the president of the United States saying "it depends" when it comes to the legitimacy of our elections, with the implication that what it depends upon is whether (a) you pass the bills I want and/or (b) our side wins or loses the vote count.

In a broader sense, it also seems peculiar to focus on voter ID requirements or too few drop boxes at a time when we have witnessed the greatest transfer of political power to governmental authorities and unelected public health bureaucrats in our nation's history.

Whatever one thinks about lockdowns and mandates and vaccine passports as means of combating a virus (and the hunch is that historians and scientists will come in time to view it all quite harshly), there is no denying that America is a less democratic and free and thus more authoritarian place today than it was two years ago, and that the overwhelming majority of the draconian measures which should have sent civil libertarians into paroxysms didn't come from Republican governors, Republican members of Congress or even the great ogre Trump.

The thought occurs that, when it comes to the preservation of our system of self-government, we might worry less about fewer early voting days or would-be insurrectionists wearing face paint and buffalo horns and more about technocrats wearing white lab coats and carrying clipboards; that the greater threat to democracy and freedom might come from what has been called "safetyism," in which a terrified, panicked people end up sacrificing their most cherished rights in pursuit of the illusory goal of absolute security.

There is thus something profoundly surreal about claims of impending American authoritarianism coming from the same political party that has prohibited Americans from attending church services or the funerals of loved ones.

Whatever else can be said, it would be accurate to say that democracy and liberty haven't exactly been at the top of the Democratic Party's value hierarchy recently, even as they now present themselves as staunch defenders thereof.

We thus find ourselves in the third year of a great experiment by which we will determine whether freedoms surrendered to combat a public health threat can be reacquired at some point in the same form.

We are also about to find out whether those to whom we have given so much power will resist the will to power that has plagued so much of the human experience and casually relinquish it, or instead look for new crises to justify keeping hold of what they have acquired.

So we might have, just maybe, perhaps, in the big scheme of things, when it comes to perpetuating our republic, bigger concerns than having to provide the last four digits of our Social Security number when voting.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.