Early forecasts predict ice for northern, Central Arkansas later this week

Forecasters predict icy weather will move into Arkansas this week, with rain beginning Tuesday night before turning into freezing rain and ice Wednesday evening in parts of the state.

Northern Arkansas is expected to be affected the most, with forecasters calling for between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of ice in the Fayetteville, Harrison, Mountain View and Hardy areas. Some isolated areas in north Arkansas could see three-quarters of an inch, according to Thomas Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

“You start getting over a quarter of an inch of ice and you start talking about tree limbs coming down, and some of those tree limbs could come down on the power lines,” Jones said.

Forecasters are also calling for ice in Central Arkansas, albeit less severe, with Little Rock, Russellville and Searcy potentially seeing around a 10th of an inch of ice.

“The good news for Central [Arkansas] is the ice amounts are still relatively low even though they could cause travel impacts,” Jones said. “But usually a tenth of an inch isn’t bringing down trees and power lines in mass numbers.”

South Arkansas is likely to avoid most, if not all, the freezing rain, Jones said. Forecasters call for rain in the southern part of the state, with a chance of freezing rain Thursday.