Early voting starts Tuesday in special election to fill Springdale state Senate seat

On the web

Special election information and voting locations can be found at:

https://www.washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/election-commission/february-8-2022-state-senate-district-7-special-general-election

Source: Washington County Election Commission

SPRINGDALE -- Early voting begins Tuesday to fill the state Senate's vacancy in District 7, with two candidates left among the six that started.

Colby Fulfer, chief of staff for the city of Springdale, led the four-man Republican primary Dec. 14 and won the nomination in the Jan. 11 runoff.

Lisa Parks, an attorney from Tontitown, won the Democratic primary outright against one opponent.

The Feb. 8 special election is the first time the Republican nominee for this district has faced a Democratic opponent since 2012, election records show. Republican nominee Rep. Jon Woods of Springdale won that race with 64.8% of the vote against Democratic nominee Diana Gonzales Worthen of Fayetteville.

Early voting is available only at the Washington County clerk's office, Suite 300, in the county courthouse at 280 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The office opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. each business day. Early voting will extend to next Monday but with no early voting on Saturday or Sunday.

The existing boundaries of District 7 include most of Springdale and Johnson plus southern Tontitown, all of Goshen and Elkins and eastern bits of Fayetteville. But that district ceases to exist at the end of the year.

Boundaries for all state Senate and House of Representatives districts have been redrawn, and the new districts will go into effect in 2023. Districts are redrawn after each U.S. census every 10 years to equalize populations within them. The winner of the District 7 special election will be eligible to run for his or her new Senate district later this year.

Parks, 56, specializes in child welfare in her law practice and also serves as a public defender. She emphasizes more assistance for children and families in her campaign, saying the Legislature is too focused on tax cuts for the wealthy.

Fulfer, 43, is a former Springdale City Council member and a real estate investor who campaigns as a social and fiscal conservative with experience managing budgets. He says in his campaign that the Legislature is too focused on divisive issues and needs to concentrate more on pragmatic problem solving.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson set the dates for the special election after Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Oct. 28 to take a consulting job. The state constitution requires the governor to call a special election to fill a vacancy in the Legislature.

The winner also will start serving in time for the Legislature's fiscal session on budget matters, set to begin Feb. 14. Regular sessions, which are open to all topics, happen in odd-numbered years, fiscal sessions in even-numbered ones.

The state has 35 Senate districts. State senators serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.