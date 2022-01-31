Fayetteville proposing redrawn ward map

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 7,000 residents would have a different City Council member representing them under a proposed map changing ward boundaries.

The city's Geographic Information System staff and City Attorney's Office have been working on redrawing ward boundaries since the latest U.S. Census Bureau population estimates were released in September. The city has four wards, with two council members representing each. Only residents who live in each ward can vote for their respective council member.

The census had the city's population at 93,949 residents, making it the second-largest in the state. GIS staff also accounted for areas recently annexed into the city, making the total population 94,302. The population count for the 2010 census was 73,580.

The target population for each ward is 23,576. The goal is to redraw each ward with as equal a population as possible while keeping the core areas intact and accounting for growth, said Gregory Resz, the city's GIS manager.

"I think I've sliced and diced this city every which way I could," he said.

Staff looked at population numbers only and did not factor in any demographic information, Resz said. Boundary lines follow streets, streams or existing voting precincts, he said.

Ch-ch-changes

Simply put, Ward 2 will take some residents from Ward 4, and Ward 3 will take some Ward 1 residents.

Ward 1 covers the southeast part of town, including Walker Park and most of the areas near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Ward 2 includes downtown and a large part of the University of Arkansas campus. Ward 3 largely covers the northeast part of town, including areas east of College Avenue and Township Street, Joyce Boulevard running through the city and Lake Fayetteville. Ward 4 includes parts of campus south of Wedington Drive and most of the city west of Interstate 49.

The strategy was to keep the populations of wards 1 and 4 as low as possible, since they are the most populous parts of town and also are experiencing the most growth, Resz said. GIS staff tracked residential building permits to account for an anticipated increase in population in each ward, he said.

The most notable changes would have Ward 2 extend from Arkansas 112 and Interstate 49 on the north part of town to Deane Solomon Road. Another piece of Ward 2 would extend from Garland Avenue to Razorback Road to cover some student housing on the south side of campus. A small piece of Ward 2 that includes Adohi Hall on campus would become part of Ward 1.

Additionally, a large piece of Ward 1 east of Crossover Road between Mission Boulevard and Wyman Road would move to Ward 3.

All told, Ward 1 would lose 1,820 residents and Ward 4 would lose 3,651 residents. Ward 2 would gain 2,128 residents and Ward 3 would gain 3,343 residents. The number of residents who would change wards is 7,355.

The City Council must approve any changes to the ward map. The proposal should go before the council during the Feb. 15 meeting. The decision will not affect the Ward 2 special election on Feb. 8 between Leslie Belden, Kristen Scott and Mike Wiederkehr.

State law says the council must ensure each ward has as nearly an equal population as would best serve residents. Population deviation among wards cannot exceed 10%. All council members who remain in their old ward shall stay in office. Under the city's proposal, each council member would keep their seat, including the three candidates for the Ward 2 special election.

City Attorney Kit Williams said the map as proposed meets all legal requirements. The council has the power to decide something different from what's proposed but still has to follow the same guidance staff did, he said.

"We wanted to keep the wards as consistent with their current configuration as possible," Williams said. "We had to make some changes to adjust to the population, but we wanted to keep the core of the ward very consistent so people don't have to wonder what ward they're in."

To draw or not to draw

Other Northwest Arkansas cities are at different stages of redrawing their maps following the new census numbers. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is working on Springdale's redistricting plan, according to Jeff Hawkins, the commission's executive director. Nearly 2,700 residents were assigned in September 2020 to the city's wards 1 or 4 after the annexation of Bethel Heights.

Rogers is in the analysis phase and has been in talks with the commission. Bentonville isn't planning to redraw its wards.

The commission also is analyzing wards for all of the other cities in Benton and Washington counties to see if redestricting is necessary, Hawkins said. If it is necessary, the commission will prepare plans for consideration, unless a city says otherwise, he said. The commission's service is free to cities.

Fort Smith's Board of Directors will review proposed changes to its ward map during a Feb. 8 study session. The city submitted a draft map to the Sebastian County Election Office, which requested some adjustments based on voting precinct boundaries, City Administrator Carl Geffken said. The new draft is finished and ready for the directors to review, he said.

Arkansas cities don't often experience controversies when redistricting because municipal government elections are nonpartisan, said Mark Hayes, executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League. State and federal districts, on the other hand, can be subject to political discourse, he said.

The decision to redistrict is up to cities, as long as the populations in each ward stay relatively equal, Hayes said. Northwest Arkansas cities have seen substantial growth over the past 10 years, but many of those cities have seen that growth all over their cities. So it's possible some won't need to redraw their maps, he said.

Redrawing city ward maps is typically simpler than redrawing district boundaries for state or federal office, Hayes said. The lines for wards should follow natural boundaries. Residents will be able to tell if something is off, he said.

"If you look at it and you think, 'Well that's all very reasonable and it makes good sense with the growth in that area of the city and it matches better with another ward,' that's really the test," Hayes said. "You know them when you see them if they're not right."

Members of the campus community walk Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, past Hotz Hall on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. The City Council will soon consider redrawing some of the boundaries for its four wards. A section of the University of Arkansas campus between Razorback Road and Garland avenue would become part of Ward 2, rather than Ward 4 as it is now. Visit nwaonline.com/220130Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



On the web

For an interactive version of Fayetteville’s proposed ward map, go to:

https://bit.ly/faynewwardmap