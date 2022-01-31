February packed for ASC patrons

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will feature Carl E. Moore's PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes paintings, Valentine Lampworking and Watercolor and a Wine Workshop among other programs in February.

"PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes" by Carl E. Moore -- Feb. 3-April 30

A new ASC exhibition, "PAUSE. People, Places and Scenes," features paintings by Carl E. Moore.

Moore's paintings comment on a culture fraught with anti-Black rhetoric and sentiment, where the physical and psychological ramifications of racism seep into the private lives of the community he depicts, according to a news release.

"PAUSE" will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery inside ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., Feb. 3 through April 30. Patrons can join ASC Curator Jessica Lenehan for an Inside the Arts studio interview with Moore at 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at facebook.com/asc701/. ASC will host a joint reception featuring artists Moore and Meikel Church from 5-7 p.m. March 3.

Moore's paintings depict people living in their communities, living their lives and in their spaces, as black Americans living in a PAUSED position waiting -- waiting for the next headline or event to happen -- waiting for the next justified police shooting, or the next unexplained act of violence, according to the release.

His artwork acts as a collective group of people living in one community, but at the same time, these could be people anywhere. The work moves from simple day-to-day activities to sometimes intense and unpredictable situations, where people PAUSE for the outcome.

The exhibition is sponsored by Relyance Bank. Inside the Arts studio interview is supported in part by the Harold S. Seabrook Charitable Trust.

Valentine Lampworking Workshop with Olivia Valentine -- Feb. 5

Participants are urged to join artist Olivia Valentine for a Valentine's Day-themed lampworking workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Patrons can learn how to melt and bend glass rods using a torch to create small sculptures. No experience is necessary to participate.

Ages 18 and older may attend. The cost is $100 for ASC members and $125 for nonmembers. Space is limited.

For more information on the workshop or to inquire about ASC Flex pay, contact ASC Public Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride -- Feb. 11

ASC rescheduled ART WORKS Presents: Sound of the Pride for 6-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS, 627 S. Main St. The event is open to ages 16 and older. Admission is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers.

Students from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Studio will perform a "tiny desk" style concert with instructor Damen Tolbert as host. The event is a preview of their fundraiser series benefiting UAPB's Sound Recording and Technology Department.

Community members are invited to sing and show off their own vocal skills in an open-mic setting. ASC will raffle door prizes including art by glassmith James Hayes and a CD featuring work by Tolbert.

ASC is monitoring covid numbers and will adjust programming accordingly. For updates on events, follow ASC at facebook.com/asc701/ and sign-up for e-newsletters at www.asc701.org.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Papier Mâché -- Feb. 12

Sculpt and paint unique bowls using paper, glue and water through a process called papier mâché during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12. This event is free.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

Auditions: "The Outsiders"-- Feb. 12-13

The Arts & Science Center will host auditions for "The Outsiders" Feb. 12-13 at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. ASC invites ages 12 and older to sign up. For more information and register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions.

Performance dates are scheduled for April 15-17, and April 22-24. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection ahead of time, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

In "The Outsiders," a teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers, are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When they get into a brawl that ends in disaster, the boys go into hiding and contend with the consequences of their violent lives. Some try to achieve redemption. Others meet tragic ends.

Watercolor and Wine Workshop with Greta Kresse -- Feb. 18

Painter and graphic designer Greta Kresse will introduce participants 21 and older to watercolors from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Learn to focus on color relationships, light, composition, and form using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available during the workshop at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. No experience is necessary.

The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes. For more information, contact ASC Programs Coordinator Rhodes Daigle at rdaigle@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

Kresse graduated from Hendrix College in 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in painting. She works as a graphics designer for Electric Ghost at Little Rock. For more information about Kresse, visit gretakresse.com.

Yoga in The Loft with Florence Love -- Feb. 19

Exercise and relax with Florence Love from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 19 during Yoga in the Loft. Love is a certified yoga instructor who will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise, followed by a wind-down guided meditation session. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. ASC will hold the program in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623. S. Main St.

The cost is with a pay-what-you-can at the door; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required. People should sign up at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. Class size is limited. ASC will have yoga mats on hand or participants may bring their own mats. Participants should wear yoga-appropriate attire. Masks are required.

Details: asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Patrons can sculpt and paint unique papier m?ch? bowls during Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. (Special to The Commercial/Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas)

