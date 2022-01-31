Final straw

Inflation has been a worry for months. Prices aren't going up just for used cars and lumber. Your grocery bill has been going up, too. Check out the cost for hamburger or bacon the next time you're at the store. And the news keeps getting worse on this front.

The price of chicken is going up, too. According to ABC News, the cost of chicken wings per pound is up by more than $1 as compared to the same month last year.

Just in time for the Super Bowl.

This time, they've gone too far!

We don't know who "they" are, but it feels good just saying that out loud.