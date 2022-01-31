Free covid-19 testing available at Washington County Fairgrounds

The Northwest Arkansas Council and federal Centers for Disease Control have partnered to offer a covid-19 drive-through testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds beginning today.

Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at 2537 N. McConnell Ave. After today, the site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday to Feb. 21 with up to 1,000 free tests available daily.

Registration is encouraged at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Fayetteville_AR_16354.html.

The NWA Council continues to host free weekly vaccination events in Washington and Benton counties. For vaccination event information and registration go to: https://nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar/.