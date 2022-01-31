Gamecocks cruise by cold Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Aliyah Boston made another double-double look routine. She may have set a new bar for interior defense, too.

Boston had 13 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for her 14th consecutive double-double, leading top-ranked South Carolina to a 62-50 victory at Florida on Sunday that extended its winning streak to eight.

Zia Cooke added 11 points for the Gamecocks (20-1, 8-1 SEC), who won their 14th in a row against the Gators (15-6, 5-3).

Boston missed 11 of 15 shots on the day, far from her usual 51% clip from the floor. But she turned it up on the other end, leading the way in holding Florida's front-court players to a combined 3-of-21 shooting.

"Our defense always comes to play," Coach Dawn Staley said.

Defense and a dominant first quarter were the difference in this one, which ended a five-game winning streak for Florida.

South Carolina outscored Florida 19-3 in the opening 10 minutes. It was the Gamecocks' best first quarter of the season and the third time they have allowed just three points in any period.

"Some of it was us and some of it was they just missed easy shots," Staley said.

The Gators, coming off a one-week layoff, looked timid from the opening tip. They rushed shots, missed open looks and provided little resistance on the defensive end. Florida missed 18 of 19 shots in the opening quarter, including all three from behind the arc. Making matters worse, the Gators were 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

"It felt like there was a lid on the basket there," Florida interim coach Kelly Rae Finley said. "A lot of those shots maybe we were a little bit more wide-open than we had anticipated. ... We knew at some point they would start to fall, which is why I don't think you saw panic.

"You simply have to start better shooting from the floor if you're going to beat a team like that."

Kiki Smith led the Gators with 22 points. Jordan Merritt had eight points and seven rebounds.

In other Top 25 women's games Sunday, Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 19 points to help No. 10 UConn beat Providence 69-61. Williams was one of four UConn players to score 10 or more points. Evina Westbrook had 13 points while Caroline Ducharme finished with 12 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East), who shot 54% (25-for-46) from the floor. Providence (9-11, 4-7) has now dropped 30 consecutive games to UConn dating back to 1993. ... Cameron Brink dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, leading reigning national champion and No. 2 Stanford past eighth-ranked Arizona 75-69 in a long-anticipated rematch of the NCAA title game. ... Kai Crutchfield scored 16 points and third-ranked North Carolina State rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat rival North Carolina 66-58, remaining unbeaten in the ACC race.... Hailey Van Lith scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Kianna Smith added five in the period and No. 5 Louisville held off No. 21 Duke 77-65 for its third consecutive victory. The Cardinals (18-2, 8-1 ACC) appeared in control with a 20-point lead just after halftime. ... Khayla Pointer scored 19 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as No. 12 LSU pulled away from struggling Kentucky 79-69, giving first-year Tigers Coach Kim Mulkey her 650th career win. Alexis Morris added 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed 54-48 entering the fourth quarter after an 8-0 Kentucky run. ... Sarah Bates hit five three-pointers and finished with 16 points -- both season highs -- and Nerea Hermosa scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 14 Georgia Tech pull away and beat Clemson 69-62. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen had 14 points and six assists and Lorela Cubaj added 12 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists for Georgia Tech (17-4, 8-2 ACC). ... Jenna Staiti tossed in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 15 Georgia rolled to a victory over No. 24 Mississippi. Staiti sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor with two three-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-3 SEC), who beat the Rebels (17-4, 5-3) for a sixth consecutive time and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. ... Diamond Miller led a balanced attack with 19 points, Chole Bibby had her first double-double of the season and No. 17 Maryland defeated Penn State 82-71 for the 12th consecutive time. Angel Reese matched Bibby, who had 10 rebounds, with 16 points and Mimi Collins added 14 for the Terrapins (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten), who won their third in a row. ... Nyara Sabally scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and No. 19 Oregon rolled to a 80-48 win over USC. Endyia Rogers added 17 points for the Ducks (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12), who have won seven in a row, including a forfeit over UCLA on Friday because of injuries unrelated to active covid-19 cases. ... Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Notre Dame breezed to a 74-61 victory over Boston College. Miles sank 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from three-point range, for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2 ACC). She topped her previous high of 24 points on a layup with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter, giving Notre Dame a 63-42 lead. She added six assists and four rebounds.

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 play on Sunday, Jaden Ivey hit a tiebreaking three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and No. 6 Purdue fended off a late charge from No. 16 Ohio State for an 81-78 victory. The Boilermakers led by 52-32 with 14:35 left in the game, but the Buckeyes methodically fought their way back and finally tied it at 78 on E.J. Liddell's three-pointer with 25.3 seconds to go. After a timeout, Ivey freed himself up for the winning shot. Ivey finished with 21 points and Zach Edey added 20 for the Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten). ... Johnny Davis had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and took over the game in the final minutes for No. 11 Wisconsin in a 66-60 victory over Minnesota. Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) earned its ninth win in its last 10 games to tie Illinois (15-5, 8-2) for the Big Ten lead, with No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2) just a half-game behind. Wisconsin visits Illinois on Wednesday. ... Nate Watson was fouled on a dunk and completed the three-point play in the final minute for No. 17 Providence in a 65-63 victory over No. 22 Marquette. Watson finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Justin Minaya had 14 points and Noah Horchler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.