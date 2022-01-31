DEAR HELOISE: Too many people have been fooled into handing out information to scammers who then take advantage of the unsuspecting person. There are ways to protect yourself.

First, if you receive a strange phone call from anyone who claims to be from Social Security or a major online retailer, it's a scam. Either hang up or don't answer if it's a name or number you don't know. If you answer the phone and someone threatens you with arrest, freezing your bank account or promises to increase your Social Security payment, hang up. It's a scammer. You can always get more information on scams at www.oig.dhs.gov.

If you want to report a scam, you can use the toll-free number (800) 323-8603 or (202) 981-6000. You can also write to the Office of the Inspector General at: Office of Inspector General/Mail 0305, Department of Homeland Security, 245 Murray Lane S.W., Washington, D.C. 20528-0305.

Under no circumstances should you give callers any personal information or money. Never let a scammer press you for immediate payment with gift cards, cash, bank account numbers or credit-card information. Even if they know part or all of your Social Security number, don't give in to their demands or threats.

The best way to stop a scammer is to report them to the Office of the Inspector General and ignore their lies.

-- D.W., McLean, Va.

DEAR READERS: New uses for too many cardboard boxes:

• Cut down the sides and flatten the box to line the walkway on moving day.

• Flatten and spread on the floor while painting a room.

• Store books, clothing, etc. in the garage or attic.

DEAR HELOISE: I never know what to give my mother for her birthday. She has just about everything she needs or wants. Then I got an idea.

She hurt her back years ago, and her doctor said a trained masseuse would help alleviate some of the discomfort she often felt. The trouble was getting her to go. She drives everywhere but wouldn't go because she felt uncomfortable being in a strange place with just a sheet around. So, I found a masseuse that had a folding table and would go to a person's home.

I gave her five sessions with the masseuse as a birthday gift. Much to my surprise, she loved it. She said her back has never felt better.

-- Shelly D., Atlanta

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com