Hogs playing like tournament team

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas and West Virginia basketball teams continued to move in opposite directions when they got together in Walton Arena on Saturday.

Arkansas extended its winning streak to six games by beating the Mountaineers 77-68. West Virginia suffered its fifth consecutive loss.

The Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) improved to No. 45 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings from No. 47 going into the game. West Virginia (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) fell from No. 57 to No. 63.

While beating the Mountaineers provided a small NET gain for the Razorbacks, they're up 53 spots since an 0-3 start in the SEC had them No. 98.

"Every win at this point is a big win for us because we put ourselves so far behind," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said. "So we've just got to keep going.

"Never settle, never be OK with where we are at. We've just got to keep playing hard, keep getting better and keep winning."

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi, who constantly updates his NCAA Tournament bracket projections, on Sunday had the Razorbacks in the field. A week ago Arkansas was among the first four teams out.

Eric Musselman, in his third season as the Razorbacks' coach after four seasons at Nevada, said he's changed his approach to how he follows NCAA Tournament projections throughout the season.

"Maybe when I was figuring out college basketball at Nevada, I watched that stuff all the time," said Musselman, a long-time coach in the professional ranks. "It'll drive you crazy.

"No offense to Joe Lunardi and all those dudes, but there's a lot of basketball still to be played."

Arkansas has 10 SEC games remaining, starting with Wednesday's game at Georgia.

"How do we go beat Georgia is the only thing any of us should care about," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks started 2-4 in SEC play last season, then advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Elite for the first time since 1995.

"When you lose three in a row, a lot of stuff is out there or whatever," Musselman said of having another tough start in the SEC this season. "You've just got to come to work.

"We have to come to work as a staff. Players have to come and block out noise and figure out a way to get better. We've done that."

Georgia (6-15, 1-7) is the lowest SEC team in the NET rankings at No. 214, but eight of Arkansas' remaining games are against teams in the top 48, including No. 6 Auburn and No. 14 Kentucky at home, home-and-home games with No. 17 Tennessee, a home game against No. 13 LSU, and road games at No. 22 Alabama and No. 40 Florida -- where the Razorbacks haven't won since 1995.

Arkansas plays No. 48 Mississippi State, which the Razorbacks 81-68 to open SEC play, at home on Saturday night.

"We know we have a very difficult schedule coming," Musselman said. "We have road games on the horizon.

"We have to get better every day, just like we did last year. Regardless of outcome, we have to get better [today] when we practice than we were [in beating West Virginia] in some way, shape or form. Whether it's pick-and-roll coverage or whatever.

"But certainly, we're in a better spot than we were."

Arkansas never trailed against West Virginia, led 37-28 at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the second half at 52-33, but Musselman said he wasn't surprised when the Mountaineers rallied.

West Virginia had a 16-2 run to cut the Razorbacks' lead to 54-49.

"We talked about even at halftime that they were going to go on a run," Musselman said. "There was a run in them because they play hard and they're well coached and they have a couple really, really talented offensive players."

Musselman said he told the players they would have to "just weather the storm" when the Mountaineers made their comeback.

"There was a timeout and we were all overly enthusiastic, pumped up [leading by 19]," Musselman said. "The crowd was into it.

"Then [the Mountaineers] did a great job, what a tough team would do. They came out and they played hard. They chipped away. They hit a couple threes. But we didn't fold.

"In the huddle guys were still smiling and focused. They know if you just get two defensive stops in a row, you can go back on your own run."

Arkansas had an 8-0 run to rebuild the lead to 62-49 and held off West Virginia in the final minutes.

"I give our guys a lot of credit," Musselman said. "I also give West Virginia a lot of credit to keep coming at us when we got that thing up in double-digits in the second half."

Georgia lost 85-77 at Vanderbilt on Saturday, but the Bulldogs beat Alabama 82-76 at home last Tuesday. The same Alabama team that beat No. 4 Baylor 87-78 on Saturday.

"It's really hard to sustain focus and energy when you're winning game after game," Musselman said. "Nobody in Athens gives a crap that we've won six in a row. They're going to come after us. We've got to get ready to play."