Hutchinson, other governors meet Biden at White House

WASHINGTON — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and governors from across the nation met with President Joe Biden on Monday at the White House.

The appearance is part of an event-filled trip to Washington, D.C. for Hutchinson, who traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association. Hutchinson, a Republican, is chairman of the prominent governors organization.

The White House appearance comes as America’s governors continue to oversee the pandemic response and the White House seeks coordination with the state executives in implementing a sprawling bipartisan infrastructure law.

At the White House meeting on Monday, Hutchinson told the president that states want flexibility when it comes to infrastructure funds.

“Send us the money. Give us flexibility. We will spend it and you can audit us,” the Republican governor said Monday.

Both Hutchinson and Biden have struck a tone of collegiality between each other in the past, even though they differ on aspects of how to address the coronavirus pandemic. Hutchinson, for example, opposed Biden’s efforts to implement a vaccine-or-testing rule for workers at larger companies.

“America needs to understand that we are working together as leaders, federal branch [to] the state level, to get behind this pandemic and we work together,” Hutchinson said, speaking to reporters on Saturday. “And we're not going to let the fact that the president is of a different party stand in the way,”

“The governors have that genuine heart for solving the problems and working together,” he said.

Hutchinson has stood by his support of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, even as the measure sparked criticism from Arkansas’ congressional delegation.

Infrastructure support was backed by the governors association and the group was happy to see the bill pass, Hutchinson said this weekend.

The conference is the latest boost to Hutchinson’s national profile. In recent months, he has been a guest on Sunday political shows and has appeared with Biden on a video meeting about the response to the pandemic.

At the association’s winter meeting, Hutchinson used the event to stress the importance of computer science education for grade-school students.

The governor framed the topic as a national security issue, saying he wants to work with other state executives to increase access to computer science education across the U.S. He pointed to cyber security threats as well.

America is going to either fall behind on technology development, acquire talent from abroad or lead in training people, he said on Saturday.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to see computer science being offered in every school and in every grade across the nation.

“Concentrating on computer science education gives our students digital literacy to match the digital age in which they live,” he said this weekend.