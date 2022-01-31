• Ted Fox of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y., says not all penguin duos are good at incubating eggs, but male Humboldt penguins "Elmer and Lima were exemplary in every aspect of egg care" and are now "doing a great job" as the foster parents of a hatchling.

• Charles May, a highway patrolman from Opelika, Ala., is credited with saving the life of a missing hunter whom he found suffering from severe hypothermia by giving the man his clothes, carrying him 100 yards out of the woods and calling an ambulance, with paramedics saying he might not have survived another hour.

• Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah, Ga., says organizers are moving to bring back the South's largest St. Patrick's Day parade after two years of pandemic cancellations, but a city advisory committee wants some changes to curb drunkenness and littering.

• Mitt Romney, a U.S. senator from Utah who's fully vaccinated, tested positive for covid-19 and is isolating and working remotely, though his office said he has shown no symptoms.

• Amanda Ferguson Jeansonne, director of The Stewpot in Natchez, Miss., since 1984, when "God opened this door for me," is moving to Florida, so a local pastor will take over an organization that started by serving 25 meals to people in need and last year served 73,000.

• Kacey Carelson, a former employee of Rocket Farm Restaurants in Atlanta, is "a little taken aback" after finding herself on the hook for $28,000 as state officials demand repayment of unemployment benefits over corporate mistakes in filing claims.

• Kevin Dugar of Chicago, convicted of a 2003 murder, was granted bond and assigned to a residential transition facility as he awaits word on a possible retrial after his twin brother, who's doing time for other crimes, stepped forward and confessed to the killing.

• Casaundra Calloway of the Shreveport Green in Louisiana noted, "Tires are good for vehicles, but they are terrible when dumped in neighborhoods," as the group partners with the city in a pilot program aimed at cleaning up the city and putting a stop to "midnight dumping."

• Elissa Wev, a candidate for judge of a family violence court in Dallas County, Texas, surrendered on a family violence charge after being accused of attacking her former girlfriend in their home in an attempt to get her phone because she suspected infidelity.