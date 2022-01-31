J.B. Hunt offers $87M for Bassett’s Zenith Freight Lines

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said Monday that its subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., has reached an agreement to purchase Zenith Freight Lines, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. in an $87 million deal.

On closing of the transaction, J.B. Hunt will continue to provide the transportation services Zenith has handled for Bassett for almost 50 years, a news release states.

“This investment enhances J.B. Hunt’s furniture delivery capabilities by expanding our nationwide, end-to-end supply chain solution for our customers, and we look forward to establishing a long-term connection with Bassett, a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality home furnishings and a leader in the industry,” said John Roberts, president and chief executive officer of J.B. Hunt.

The transaction is expected to close by February 28, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The sale of Zenith opens an exciting new chapter in our quest to provide the highest level of service to our customers,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett’s CEO and chairman of the board. “Disruption caused by the pandemic aside, we believe that the consolidation of traditional specialized furniture transportation is inevitable. As discussions with J.B. Hunt progressed, we came to understand the benefits that the scale of J.B. Hunt could provide in terms of equipment, technology, driver recruitment, intermodal transportation, and warehousing density,” Spilman said in the news release.











