Lady Lions get back in win column after 2-game skid

Zaay Green neared a double-double and led the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's defensive efforts in helping the Lady Lions beat rival Mississippi Valley State University 75-63 in women's basketball Saturday in Itta Bena, Miss.

The win ended a two-game slide for the Lady Lions (9-10, 5-4 SWAC), who will have a week off before hosting Alcorn State University.

Green scored 17 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, made 7 assists and had 4 steals. Joyce Kennerson added 13 points, and Takaylyn Busby and Sade Hudson each had 12 points.

UAPB shot 26 for 60 (43.3%) from the floor and went 8 for 24 from 3-point range. The Lady Lions shot 13 for 16 in fourth-quarter free throws after making only 2 of 4 in the two previous quarters combined and not taking any in the first quarter.

UAPB led wire-to-wire Saturday, taking a 36-23 advantage into halftime.

Ronni Williams tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, and Krisen Hunt had 13 points for Valley (2-14, 1-6), which shot 21 for 65 (32.3%) from the field and made 8 of 23 3-point shots. The Lady Devils made 13 of 22 free throws (59.1%).

MEN: UAPB 74, MVSU 68

In Itta Bena, UAPB (5-17, 3-6 SWAC) overcame a 30-25 halftime deficit to defeat Valley and win just the second game in the last four outings.

Shawn Williams knocked down 4 3-point baskets and finished with 27 points to lead the Golden Lions to victory. Williams had 13 points in the first half.

DeQuan Morrris scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and Kylen Milton poured in 9 points in the win.

For Valley (1-18, 1-8), Caleb Hunter had 13 points, Kadar Walker had 12, and Devin Gordon and Daniel Umoh each had 10.

The UAPB men will host Alcorn State next Saturday.