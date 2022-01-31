Its disastrous efforts

I think the most innocuous explanation for the current situation is that the committee that runs the current administration is stumble-bumming toward war with Russia either out of sheer incompetence and incoherence or more likely in a "Wag the Dog" effort to distract us from its disastrous performance. What more need be said about an administration that cares more about Ukraine's border than its own?

I am not quite ready or alarmist enough to go with the far more sinister explanation that it is picking a fight that is not ours so it can go in the tank and advance its efforts to take us out entirely, either in a nuclear exchange or an EMP burst, which will create the existential crisis it needs to solidify its grip on power, which, after all, is its raison d'être. I sincerely hope and pray it is only the former, and am not quite ready to go with the latter, yet, but I don't put it past this bunch.

The silence and inaction of so many does nothing to support our front-line workers who choose to show up each and every day to do their jobs. For me, it's disheartening to think that only 52.5 percent of our state population chooses to vaccinate. For those who chose to take a stance and support our front-line workers and neighbors, your voice and action can be applauded. For the others who remain steadfast in their denials and inactions that result in enormous costs, I ask: What are your silence and inaction worth? Just recently, much-needed funds were allotted to our hospitals to increase staff and beds for covid patients. This on top of the countless millions already spent just to provide the needed materials, testing, beds and staff.

As a state, our vaccination rate is ranked 46th in the nation. At one time, I can recall, there was a collective outcry for being in the lower tier when it came to academic achievement. Where is the outcry now?

Just what if--like you who choose not to vaccinate, social-distance or wear a mask and basically remain inactive in minimizing the spread of covid--our most needed and cherished front-line workers choose to stand with you and remain inactive in their fight? How would our schools, hospitals and local businesses remain open?

It is not my desire to create or accentuate this divide; it already exists. For the sake of humanity, I am asking those who remain silent and inactive in the collective defense against covid to simply think of how all of us have a stake and job in diminishing the spread of covid. Reminds me of a time when many would ask, "What would Jesus do?" Historically, silence and inaction solve nothing. I think, as a people, we are better than this and truly have faith that our quiet division will find its voice and take a collective stance so we can minimize covid and, in turn, support our neighbors.

I think that President Biden is standing up to Vladimir Putin no matter what Sen. Tom Cotton says. I notice he had no suggestions of anything he would do differently.

As a comparison, our former president gave a joint press conference with Putin in Helsinki in 2018. Trump disowned the findings of his own intelligence service regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He said he believed Putin.

The day before, Trump declared the European Union to be his enemy and also trashed NATO. Exactly what Putin wanted. We're lucky he is not in office now.

Two recent deaths in Arkansas interstate work zones. In the last legislative session, this topic was broached. According to my district legislator, it had no support. Speeding through these work zones is pervasive with essentially, right now, no way to control it: concrete barriers lining narrower traffic lanes with increased volume of cars and trucks, no highway shoulders, and no law enforcement. It's not the Arkansas State Police's or the Highway Police's fault; they don't have a place to initiate a stop. Have you ever been stuck in traffic behind a wreck? Even first responders have a difficult time reaching the accident.

Enter the speed camera: activated by radar with cameras capturing high-definition pictures of a frontal view of the vehicle (driver included) and the rear license plate. Ticket arrives in the mail. I've seen it work in Iowa City, Iowa, on Interstate 29 ... they take great pictures, at least of my vehicle.

People traveling today are in too much of a hurry; slow down, and respect construction employees and fellow travelers.

Legislators: Give us a law for work-zone traffic cameras.

According to Scientific American (Jan. 11, 2021, "The Shared Psychosis of Donald Trump"), Trump's supporters share his extreme intolerance of reality, which fits their wishful, theocratic, tyrannical views of the world. They bond with his hate and anger because his pathological thought control works very well on gullible cults, and bonding with him avoids seeing the truth that their extreme narcissism makes them feel superior to other people when in fact they know the exact opposite is true.

If Trump wins in 2024, I believe we will once again suffer unchecked rule by kleptocrats, fascists, religious fanatics, gun nuts and know-nothings. God help you.

