Little Rock city board set to end fee on households for repeated bulky-item pickups per year

After a recent presentation from the city's public works director, members of the Little Rock Board of Directors seem poised to end the fee residents have to pay for repeat instances of curbside bulky-item pickup after voting in 2019 to implement the financial penalty.

At the moment, a resident's first bulky-item pickup during the calendar year is free. For each subsequent pickup, a resident is charged $25 for 2 cubic yards, as well as $10 for each additional cubic yard.

The fee went into effect in January 2020 as a result of an ordinance the city board approved in September 2019. The same ordinance increased the cost of weekly single-cart residential garbage pickup by a little more than 30%.

During his presentation to the board on Tuesday, Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell described the on-call, bulky-item pickup program as a way for residents to dispose of items that are too large or heavy to fit in the curbside carts -- things like furniture, appliances or mattresses.

Customers who call 311 or use the online 311 portal can schedule a bulky-item pickup.

Honeywell said the department has three garbage trucks and one so-called knuckle boom truck that go out and pick up the bulky items each day.

A graph displayed by Honeywell during his presentation showed the number of bulky-item requests increasing annually in recent years before reaching a high of roughly 45,000 requests in 2019. In 2020, the year the fee went into effect, the number of requests dropped to nearly 31,000.

In 2019, of the department's 60,000 customer base, about 21% used the on-call pickup program while 17.5% used the service for multiple pickups. After the fee went into effect, 31.4% of customers used the service, but the portion of customers with multiple pickups dropped to just 1.4%, or 883 addresses, according to Honeywell's presentation.

With regard to billing, Honeywell said that "when we implemented this fee for additional pickups, it wasn't a revenue-generating idea. This was more of a policy to try to disincentive people from abusing the service that we were providing."

The total number of addresses billed for multiple pickups in 2020 was 1,097 for $27,275 in revenue, according to his presentation. In 2021, 932 addresses were billed for a total of $23,300, though those figures did not include billing information from September to December 2021.

Honeywell noted in remarks to the board that the 2020 and 2021 numbers include reports of illegal dumping at locations such as vacant lots or dead ends. Those instances are entered into 311 as an on-call pickup, but they are just identified as illegal dumping and are not associated with the number of pickups at a particular address, he explained.

This year, Honeywell said the city is going to try to continue the program known as "A Bridge to Work" in the spring for roadside litter collection. The program was a partnership between the Public Works Department and Canvas Community Church that paid homeless individuals an hourly wage to assist with city beautification tasks; it was discontinued during the covid-19 pandemic.

City officials are also devising a new in-house service to identify and track illegal dumping activities -- where it's occurring and how often, Honeywell explained -- as well as to ensure the information does not get lost in the process as it bounces between departments.

Additionally, between the end of last year and this year, the city has partnered with an outside contractor to assist with illegal-dumping cleanup, Honeywell said.

"I'm surprised at the difference in the money," City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7 said. "It's not that much money to really worry about -- $23,300 is all you're getting from individuals that are asking to pick 'em up."

She noted the decline in requests from 2019 to 2021 and said she wondered where the stuff went. She suggested "it's going in right of ways, vacant lots."

Wyrick suggested the city ought to do away with the fee and again cited the revenue figure.

After some discussion, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. asked Honeywell to work with City Attorney Tom Carpenter to prepare an ordinance to remove the fee for the next available board meeting.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines of Ward 5 suggested the ordinance could include some type of "lever" to deter people who might abuse the system with multiple pickups. He threw out the number of four pickups per year.

At the conclusion of the meeting Scott indicated the draft ordinance would include such a trigger.