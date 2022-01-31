At least 10 shot, 1 killed in Little Rock since Friday, police chief says

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said at least 10 people have been shot since Friday, leaving one person dead.

“We believe in all these shootings, the victims, with the exception of the 1-year-old and the caregiver of the 1-year-old were targeted,” he said in a news conference Monday.

He said the mother and her child were shot while at a food truck Saturday evening.

The chief said all of the shootings involved assault-type rifles or semi-automatic weapons that were modified to shoot continuously.

“We don’t want anybody targeting anybody, but it shows you the carelessness of the individuals who are out here shooting,” he said.

The victims ranged in age from 1 to 24 years old, according to the chief.

“There’s 1% of our population in the City of Little Rock that does not care about anybody’s safety,” he said. “They have made the decision to target each other.”

The chief reiterated the department’s commitment, along with their federal partners to address the violence.

“We’re going to give 100% in addressing this 1% that is causing 99% of our problems here in the city of Little Rock,” he said."





EARLIER:

The Little Rock Police Department is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to address the weekend's violence, according to a news release from police.

Watch below.

[Video not showing above? Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrQefEGE7Ro]