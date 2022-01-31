LR police NW unit sees dip in crime

The head of Little Rock Police Department’s Northwest Division on Thursday touted a slight drop in crime in the last quarter of 2021 and spoke of how his officers have worked to mitigate the impact of the wintertime spike in covid-19 on their work.

Crimes in the Northwest Division of the city made up 34% of crimes citywide, said Maj. Russell King, that division’s commander, in a quarterly meeting. He said it was 1 percentage point lower than the department’s Southwest Division for the first time he could remember.

“Maybe that’s progress,” King said. “I think so.” The Downtown Division makes up the other 31% of crimes in the city, according to statistics provided in the meeting.

King’s Northwest Division covers 46 square miles, or 37% of the city; Maj. Sidney Allen’s Southwest Division is 44 square miles, also roughly 37% of the city; and the Downtown District covers 34 square miles, or 26%.

Overall, King’s division saw a reduction of crime by 1% at the end of 2021 compared with that time the year before, he said.

A 5% reduction in violent crime contributed to this change — reports of all violent crime fell except forcible rape, which rose by 19%, from 52 reports in 2020 to 62 in 2021.

In the same period, property crime numbers stayed flat overall, with only burglary and breaking or entering reports increasing by 20%, from 522 to 626, in 2021.

Looking to 2022, the Northwest division has seen an up-tick in burglaries and breaking or entering and theft reports as of Jan. 24 when compared to that time period last year. Violent crime reports stayed flat in the division so far, but there had been a 300% increase in robberies, from two in that time last year to eight in 2022.

For comparison, the city as a whole marked a 19% increase in violent crime and a 20% increase in property crime in the first 24 days of the year, statistics showed.

King cautioned against drawing conclusions from such a short period of time, however, saying that it’s “really kinda hard to take a good assessment” this early in the year.

When it comes to staff, King reported that the division has 78% of its authorized patrol strength, with 68 regular patrol officers on assignment. Additionally, one patrol officer is on extended leave and another was pulled for a special assignment.

King noted that 25% of the division’s patrol officers are still in their probationary period or have less than two years on the force, meaning the division has a lot of newer officers.

“Which we say is indicative of growth,” King said.

Fortunately, the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and the more-infectious omicron variant have not had much effect on their ability to patrol, King said. He estimated that two or three people are out with the virus per week, and that they were required to stay off work for five days even if they have no symptoms.

“I’m knocking on wood,” King said, “[But] we’re actually doing pretty good.” His officers are still following masking and distancing measures, and buildings and vehicles in use are frequently sanitized, he said.

“We hope that our efforts are mitigating,” King said.

Maj. Casey Clark, with the department’s 21st Century Policing unit, continued to promote the YourLRPD application Thursday, which is in development but will allow citizens to get push notifications about crimes in their area and streamline the reporting process.

“It’s a centralization of all of our services at a touch of your finger,” Clark said.

The app will allow citizens to send text messages, files and photos to police personnel to report some crimes, he said, and they may remain anonymous if they chose.

The biggest advantage, Clark said, is that the forthcoming app will put all of the information the department has online, including crime statistics, dispatch logs and phone numbers, in one place. This will make them easier to discover “without an hour-long internet search,” Clark said.















