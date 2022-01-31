Sections
Luke Bryan to perform in North Little Rock in October

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:33 a.m.
FILE - Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Country singer Luke Bryan will bring his “Raised Up Right” tour to North Little Rock in October.

The concert will take place Oct. 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena at 8 p.m., according to a news release issued Monday from the venue.

Singers Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will perform as openers, the release states.

Presale tickets for fan club members will become available Tuesday at 8 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Simmons Bank Arena box office, and at LukeBryan.com and ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49.75 through $149.75, plus applicable service charges.

