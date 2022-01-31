MASTER CLASS: Time your workout to take advantage of your body rhythms





My daily energy level is a variable that I have only recently paid serious attention to.

For most of my life, energy and focus were factors that could be manipulated any time of day, depending on the task I was performing. When tasks required more energy, I summoned it and there it was. While that's still true to an extent, I have learned to optimize my schedule to match my natural energy levels.

This week I will share an exercise that was born out of such energy-level optimization, but first I want to explain how it benefits me.

The scientific community has generated thousands of studies on the daily energy levels of humans, and they all tend to produce similar graphical representations regardless of their test subjects' sex or age. Energy levels start off the day moderately high and continue to rise to the daily peak from 7 a.m. through midmorning. A decline begins around lunch, and there is a sharp drop-off in the afternoon, which does not recover until around 5 p.m.

There is another small increase in the early evening, but it never reaches the same levels that were achieved earlier in the day. Of course, energy levels begin to decline quickly after 8 p.m. until the sleep cycle begins.

By and large, this cycle is the same for everyone. Some people rise more slowly than others, so their peak might shift slightly later in the morning. Other people wake up early and hit their peak at 9 or 10 a.m. But in general, people follow the same energy-level pattern — unless they have an unusual schedule that requires night work and sleep during the day.

The aging process does affect the absolute peaks and valleys of energy levels. My own aging is part of the reason that I started to pay closer attention to natural energy shifts, as I found myself having more success with difficult tasks earlier in the day.

When I was younger, I really didn't notice a perceptible difference in performance unless it was very late at night. These days, I plan my schedule with the most important tasks/meetings/activities between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to maximize my performance.

I have to say it has made a massive difference. I have better focus, I am more alert and I no longer dread having an intense meeting or activity at 3 in the afternoon, because I simply don't schedule them.

I realize that not everyone has as much control over their schedule as I have, but there could be little adjustments that make a big difference.

My workouts occur first thing in the morning, even before the sun rises. Although it's sometimes difficult to get moving that early, I find that I hit my stride about 20 minutes into the workout.

I also like to experiment with new movements during this period, which is how this week's exercise was born.

The Close Grip Press With Crunch is an exercise that happened almost by accident, as I was performing the close grip bench press and had no rack for the bar. Instead of placing the bar on the floor at the end of the set, I just stood up with it. And that gave me the following idea.

1. Select a weighted barbell and lie on your back on an exercise bench.

2. Adjust your grip to that your hands are about 1 foot apart while grasping the bar.

3. Hold the bar at chest level with your arms outstretched.

4. From here, lower the bar to your chest and quickly press it back up by extending both arms.

5. As you reach full extension, lift your shoulders off the bench 6 to 8 inches to perform a crunch.

6. Slowly lower your shoulder back down to the bench, then lower the bar back down to your chest.

7. Continue this pattern for two or three sets of 12 repetitions.

The cool part about this exercise is that the momentum of the bar moving upward facilitates an easier crunch, even though you experience additional resistance.

The tough section is on the way down, which can be a real challenge if you allow your torso to really slow down.

It's a great exercise that combines abdominal engagement with a traditional upper body movement.

Now, let's take advantage of peak energy levels and crush it!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

