• A University of Central Florida freshman received a $5,000 offer from Elon Musk to take down his Twitter account, which tracks the billionaire's private jet, according to a report from WKMG-TV. Jack Sweeney, 19, manages ElonJet, a Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk's jet. He said he created an algorithm that tracks flight data through a plane's transponder. The account caught the attention of Musk, who messaged Sweeney asking him to take the account down because of security risks, the TV report said. "Never intended for it to create a security concern," Sweeney reportedly said in their conversation. "I put a good amount of time into development and now make income from it that helps in college." After the Tesla founder offered him $5,000 to delete the account, the teen counteroffered for $50,000, the report said. "We track the plane not who may or may not be on board," Sweeney tweeted from the jet-tracking account. He said Musk asked him for help to update his security system but went silent after having said, "It doesn't seem right to pay to shut this down," according to the station.

• Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has a memoir due out in May. "Here's the Deal" is billed as a look beyond the headlines of the Trump administration and her family life, including her husband, George Conway, a prominent detractor of former President Donald Trump. "Not just the story of the White House, 'Here's the Deal' takes the reader inside Kellyanne's own house, on her own terms," Threshold Editions said last week. "Kellyanne became a fulcrum between the see-sawing demands of a West Wing job in one of the most consequential eras in our history, motherhood to four school-age children, and marriage to a man who suddenly went from an ardent supporter of his wife and the President to one of the administration's most caustic and constant public critics." The book deal is worth seven figures, according to a publishing official with knowledge of the negotiations. The memoir had been rumored for more than a year before being announced by Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster that published Trump's campaign book "Crippled America" (later titled "Great Again") in 2015. "I'd made a career out of calling things as I saw them, with no notes in front of me and no net beneath me." said Conway, 55. "I brought that same approach to this book, which should engage, engross and entertain plenty of people."