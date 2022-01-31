No Jan. 6 pardons, say 2 GOP senators

WASHINGTON -- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham forcefully disagreed with former President Donald Trump for saying he might pardon people convicted in the U.S. Capitol riot if reelected, saying they should be jailed "and get the book thrown at them."

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu joined their GOP colleague from South Carolina in rejecting Trump's suggestion in interviews on U.S. news shows Sunday.

"Of course not, oh, my goodness, no," Sununu said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked whether Jan. 6 rioters should be pardoned.

"I do not think that President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons," Collins said on ABC's "This Week." She said "it's very unlikely" that she would support Trump for president in 2024 given the "many other" qualified Republicans.

Graham two weeks ago called Trump the "captain of the team" for Republicans, while saying he doesn't always agree with him.

"I don't want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was OK," Graham said on CBS News's "Face the Nation." The senator said he hopes those who stormed the building "go to jail and get the book thrown at them, because they deserve it."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is one of Trump's most outspoken defenders in Congress and has repeatedly spread misclaims about the election and insurrection. She criticized Graham for not supporting the "J6 defendants."

"He doesn't care about our justice system being completely violated by Democrats in their political war against Republicans and President Trump," Greene said in a statement.

Trump raised the pardons on Saturday at a rally in Texas.

"If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly," he said near the end of a lengthy campaign event in Conroe, a city about 40 miles north of Houston. "We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

Some of those involved in the riot held out hope for a pardon from Trump before he left office 14 days later, but none were granted.

Authorities have arrested and charged more than 700 people in a sprawling investigation into the insurrection. This month, the Justice Department charged Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, and 10 other members or associates of the group with seditious conspiracy -- the most serious charges levied as part of the department's investigation.

Since leaving office, Trump and other Republicans have aggressively defended those who broke into the Capitol as patriots. On the first anniversary of the riots, Trump released a scathing statement attacking President Joe Biden and the events marking the anniversary as "political theater."

"The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America," he said in a statement, "I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and polarizations."

At his Texas rally, Trump also bashed the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, as he continued to spread claims that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him.

"This hasn't happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently," he said. "Nothing like this has happened. What that 'unselect' committee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it's a disgrace."

Information for this article was contributed by Victoria Cavaliere of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Tyler Pager and Reis Thebault of The Washington Post.